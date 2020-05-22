UDFA Profile: Big Opportunity for JMU Rusher

The Good: Carter put together plenty of production that's good enough to turn heads from an FCS level. In three years with James Madison, the defensive end tallied 23.5 sacks, including 12 this past season alone. His quickness of the line of scrimmage is apparent and his frame is a great foundation for a rookie on the edge. His versatility to play both left and right end, which he did in college, is a huge plus as he fights for playing time in a crowded position group. Quick and agile enough to contribute in the run game as well as in pursuit of a ball carrier.

The Project: If Carter can add a couple of moves to his pass rush arsenal, he could be dangerous. But at the moment, there's not a lot in his wheelhouse in terms of moves to disengage off an offensive tackle. There were times on film where he would be handled by some of the better tackles at the FCS level (William & Mary and North Dakota State for example) and will most likely take some time to transition to facing NFL caliber lineman.