UDFA Profile: Big Opportunity for JMU Rusher

- Name: Ron'Dell Carter
- Position: Edge Rusher
- School: James Madison
- Height/Weight: 6-3/269
- Awards & Recognition: Phil Steele FCS National Defensive Player of the Year, First Team FCS All-American, 9th in Career Sacks Program History
The Good: Carter put together plenty of production that's good enough to turn heads from an FCS level. In three years with James Madison, the defensive end tallied 23.5 sacks, including 12 this past season alone. His quickness of the line of scrimmage is apparent and his frame is a great foundation for a rookie on the edge. His versatility to play both left and right end, which he did in college, is a huge plus as he fights for playing time in a crowded position group. Quick and agile enough to contribute in the run game as well as in pursuit of a ball carrier.
The Project: If Carter can add a couple of moves to his pass rush arsenal, he could be dangerous. But at the moment, there's not a lot in his wheelhouse in terms of moves to disengage off an offensive tackle. There were times on film where he would be handled by some of the better tackles at the FCS level (William & Mary and North Dakota State for example) and will most likely take some time to transition to facing NFL caliber lineman.
The Summary: This is the type of player you WANT to cheer for. Widely known as a leader in the locker room with the Dukes, he has an opportunity to make himself known with a stout training camp, but still faces a tall mountain of making the roster. However, after he appeared in five games as a freshman at Rutgers, Carter continued to improve during his time at James Madison in route to becoming the most feared defender at the FCS Level. This shows that the jump is possible, and he certainly has the build for it. But especially if Randy Gregory is reinstated by the NFL, Carter will need to impress on the field and add some pass-rush prowess to make it past camp.
