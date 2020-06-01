UDFA Profile: WR Guidry Displays Roster Upside

The Good: There is a fluidness and haste to his game that kept him a threat against even the best SEC competition. Guidry's straight-line speed and run-after-the-catch ability on film was backed up by his 4.47-second 40-yard-dash at the combine. The 6-foot-3 frame and almost 79-inch wingspan produced a catch radius that is NFL ready and gives him the foundation to be a physical wide receiver at the next level. During his time with the Bulldogs, Guidry barely came off the field because he has the natural blocking ability on the edge that run-first offenses drool over.

The Project: While Guidry has all the avenues to be successful as a wideout in the NFL, he just hasn't had the consistency that you would need out of pass-catcher on the 55-man roster. At times, a lapse of concentration leads to a dropped pass or a free defender coming off the edge. He has the length to latch on as a blocker but looks timid on occasion in actually getting to that point, or when trying to find a defender to block down field. Guidry's route running and change of direction skills are each a work in progress as he loses a chunk of speed when he needs to be sharp on his cuts and has to reaccelerate.