UDFA Profile | 2020

Monday, Jun 01, 2020

UDFA Profile: WR Guidry Displays Roster Upside

Kyle Youmans
Kyle Youmans

Draft Show Host

UDFA-Profile--WR-Guidry-Displays-Roster-Upside-hero

Over the next two weeks, dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.

  • Name: Stephen Guidry
  • Position: Wide Receiver
  • School: Mississippi State
  • Height/Weight: 6-3/201lbs
  • Awards & Recognition: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Participant, NFL Scouting Combine invite

The Good: There is a fluidness and haste to his game that kept him a threat against even the best SEC competition. Guidry's straight-line speed and run-after-the-catch ability on film was backed up by his 4.47-second 40-yard-dash at the combine. The 6-foot-3 frame and almost 79-inch wingspan produced a catch radius that is NFL ready and gives him the foundation to be a physical wide receiver at the next level. During his time with the Bulldogs, Guidry barely came off the field because he has the natural blocking ability on the edge that run-first offenses drool over.

The Project: While Guidry has all the avenues to be successful as a wideout in the NFL, he just hasn't had the consistency that you would need out of pass-catcher on the 55-man roster. At times, a lapse of concentration leads to a dropped pass or a free defender coming off the edge. He has the length to latch on as a blocker but looks timid on occasion in actually getting to that point, or when trying to find a defender to block down field. Guidry's route running and change of direction skills are each a work in progress as he loses a chunk of speed when he needs to be sharp on his cuts and has to reaccelerate.

The Summary: Guidry started his collegiate career at Hinds Community College where he became the highest rated JuCo wide receiver in the country before continuing his career in Starkville. Much like when he first arrived at Mississippi State, there's a still long way to go for Guidry to make a considerable impact. However, he may just fit the mold of what the Cowboys need in their (very much open) fourth wide receiver slot. A project wideout with size, speed, and length, along with workable downsides like dropped passes, head-hunting, and change of direction skills is exactly what Dallas will be looking for, and ultimately has, in Guidry. If there was a prediction on which UDFAs made the roster, Guidry's name may not be on the list. But if there was an underlying candidate to give the nod to, based off the current state of the franchise? Turn it in.

Check out the full rookie class HERE.

15 Undrafted Rookies Agree to Join 2020 Class

The Cowboys have a rich history in signing undrafted rookies from Drew Pearson to Tony Romo. Check out this year's group of 15 rookie free agents that have agreed to terms.

William A. Boykins
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma – Despite needs on defense, the Cowboys couldn't pass up Lamb with the 17th pick. A consensus All-American at OU, Lamb piled up 32 touchdown catches in three years.
1 / 22

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma Despite needs on defense, the Cowboys couldn't pass up Lamb with the 17th pick. A consensus All-American at OU, Lamb piled up 32 touchdown catches in three years.

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama – The younger brother of Bills WR Stefon Diggs, Trevon started two years for Nick Saban at Alabama and posted four interceptions in 18 starts. At 6-1, 205, he's got the ideal frame for an NFL press corner.
2 / 22

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama The younger brother of Bills WR Stefon Diggs, Trevon started two years for Nick Saban at Alabama and posted four interceptions in 18 starts. At 6-1, 205, he's got the ideal frame for an NFL press corner.

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma – A run-stuffing defensive tackle, Gallimore posted 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in four seasons at Oklahoma. Drafting Gallimore in the third round, the Cowboys like his athleticism and motor at 300 pounds.
3 / 22

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma A run-stuffing defensive tackle, Gallimore posted 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in four seasons at Oklahoma. Drafting Gallimore in the third round, the Cowboys like his athleticism and motor at 300 pounds.

Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa - The first of two fourth-round picks by Dallas, Robinson had a breakout senior season at Tulsa with four interceptions and 17 pass breakups. He also blocked four kicks in college.
4 / 22

Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa - The first of two fourth-round picks by Dallas, Robinson had a breakout senior season at Tulsa with four interceptions and 17 pass breakups. He also blocked four kicks in college.

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin – The Cowboys traded back into the fourth round to draft Biadasz, an All-American and Rimington Award winner at Wisconsin. In three seasons, running back Jonathan Taylor ran for a record-setting 6,000 yards behind Biadasz and his fellow offensive linemen. Biadasz compete for the center job left by the retiring Travis Frederick, who also starred at Wisconsin.
5 / 22

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin The Cowboys traded back into the fourth round to draft Biadasz, an All-American and Rimington Award winner at Wisconsin. In three seasons, running back Jonathan Taylor ran for a record-setting 6,000 yards behind Biadasz and his fellow offensive linemen. Biadasz compete for the center job left by the retiring Travis Frederick, who also starred at Wisconsin.

Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah – A consensus All-American last season, Anae was one of the most productive edge rushers in this year's class, having posted 29.5 sacks in four seasons at Utah. The Cowboys nearly took him in the fourth round but were able to get him later in the fifth.
6 / 22

Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah A consensus All-American last season, Anae was one of the most productive edge rushers in this year's class, having posted 29.5 sacks in four seasons at Utah. The Cowboys nearly took him in the fourth round but were able to get him later in the fifth.

Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison – Drafted in the seventh round, DiNucci started 29 games in two seasons at James Madison, posting a 23-6 record and an appearance in the FCS Championship game held in Frisco, just up the road from The Star.
7 / 22

Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison Drafted in the seventh round, DiNucci started 29 games in two seasons at James Madison, posting a 23-6 record and an appearance in the FCS Championship game held in Frisco, just up the road from The Star.

Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech – Steele played right and left tackle as a four-year starter for Texas Tech. Last year the Red Raiders' offensive line allowed only 18 sacks in 531 pass attempts.
8 / 22

Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech Steele played right and left tackle as a four-year starter for Texas Tech. Last year the Red Raiders' offensive line allowed only 18 sacks in 531 pass attempts.

Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State – Guidry recorded 387 yards and five touchdowns at Mississippi State last season. At 6-4 and 200 pounds, his size and athleticism offer an enticing possibility for development.
9 / 22

Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State Guidry recorded 387 yards and five touchdowns at Mississippi State last season. At 6-4 and 200 pounds, his size and athleticism offer an enticing possibility for development.

Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island – Parker flew under-the-radar playing for Rhode Island, but he recorded 30 touchdowns in his collegiate career including nine last season to go along with 1,224 receiving yards.
10 / 22

Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island Parker flew under-the-radar playing for Rhode Island, but he recorded 30 touchdowns in his collegiate career including nine last season to go along with 1,224 receiving yards.

Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State – Was on nearly every All-American team at the FSC level in 2019, where he caught 36 passes for 474 yards and two touchdowns in just 10 games. He earned first-team All-Big Sky Conference honors in 2018-19
11 / 22

Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State – Was on nearly every All-American team at the FSC level in 2019, where he caught 36 passes for 474 yards and two touchdowns in just 10 games. He earned first-team All-Big Sky Conference honors in 2018-19

Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M – At 6-4, 208 pounds, Rogers has intriguing measurables. His career numbers for the Aggies weren't amazing, but he made splashy plays in big moments.
12 / 22

Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M At 6-4, 208 pounds, Rogers has intriguing measurables. His career numbers for the Aggies weren't amazing, but he made splashy plays in big moments.

Darius Anderson, RB, TCU – The former Horned Frog had 823 yards as part of a back-field-by-committee last year. He also returned kicks for the Frogs, so his special teams abilities could help him earn a roster spot.
13 / 22

Darius Anderson, RB, TCU – The former Horned Frog had 823 yards as part of a back-field-by-committee last year. He also returned kicks for the Frogs, so his special teams abilities could help him earn a roster spot.

Sewo Olonilua, FB, TCU – Another part of the Horned Frog backfield. He might be listed as a fullback, but Olonilua can carry the rock. He rushed for 537 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
14 / 22

Sewo Olonilua, FB, TCU Another part of the Horned Frog backfield. He might be listed as a fullback, but Olonilua can carry the rock. He rushed for 537 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina – A knee injury hampered Dowdle in 2019, but he still managed to rush for 500 yards for the Gamecocks. At 5-11, 213 pounds, he's got a solid NFL frame.
15 / 22

Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina – A knee injury hampered Dowdle in 2019, but he still managed to rush for 500 yards for the Gamecocks. At 5-11, 213 pounds, he's got a solid NFL frame.

Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan – He'll need to work on his strength, but McKeon has the experience and the frame required to function as a solid blocker. He caught 58 passes in college, but only 13 of those came last season.
16 / 22

Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan He'll need to work on his strength, but McKeon has the experience and the frame required to function as a solid blocker. He caught 58 passes in college, but only 13 of those came last season.

Garrett Marino, DT, UAB – A three-time All-Conference USA performer, including first-team honors in 2019. He had six sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss for the Blazers.
17 / 22

Garrett Marino, DT, UAB – A three-time All-Conference USA performer, including first-team honors in 2019. He had six sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss for the Blazers.

Ron'Dell Carter, DE, James Madison – If there was an award for it, Carter either won it or was a finalist after a stellar 2019 season that earned him consensus All-American honors at the FSC level. His 23 sacks is ninth-most in school history at James Madison, where Hall of Famer Charles Haley starred in the 1980s.
18 / 22

Ron'Dell Carter, DE, James Madison – If there was an award for it, Carter either won it or was a finalist after a stellar 2019 season that earned him consensus All-American honors at the FSC level. His 23 sacks is ninth-most in school history at James Madison, where Hall of Famer Charles Haley starred in the 1980s.

Ladarius Hamilton, DE, North Texas – One of the more productive players in North Texas history, finishing his career tied for sixth in school history with 17 sacks and his 28.5 tackles for loss ranks sixth.
19 / 22

Ladarius Hamilton, DE, North Texas – One of the more productive players in North Texas history, finishing his career tied for sixth in school history with 17 sacks and his 28.5 tackles for loss ranks sixth.

Francis Bernard, LB, Utah – A first-team All-Pac 12 performer in 2019, Bernard played in 26 games for the Utes, after transferring from BYU. He was twice named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. He joins college teammate Bradlee Anae (fifth-round pick) in this Cowboys' rookie class.
20 / 22

Francis Bernard, LB, Utah – A first-team All-Pac 12 performer in 2019, Bernard played in 26 games for the Utes, after transferring from BYU. He was twice named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. He joins college teammate Bradlee Anae (fifth-round pick) in this Cowboys' rookie class.

Azur Kamara, LB, Kansas – Versatile defender at Kansas after spending two years in JUCO. Kamara played both defensive end and outside linebacker, and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors as a senior in 2019.
21 / 22

Azur Kamara, LB, Kansas – Versatile defender at Kansas after spending two years in JUCO. Kamara played both defensive end and outside linebacker, and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors as a senior in 2019.

Luther Kirk, S, Illinois State – The only safety among this rookie class for the Cowboys. That should be an advantage to Kirk, who was the MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl back in January. He earned FSC All-American honors in 2019. He's a physical player that gets close to the line of scrimmage, recording 89 tackles last season.
22 / 22

Luther Kirk, S, Illinois State – The only safety among this rookie class for the Cowboys. That should be an advantage to Kirk, who was the MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl back in January. He earned FSC All-American honors in 2019. He's a physical player that gets close to the line of scrimmage, recording 89 tackles last season.

Advertising