UDFA Profile: Utah LB Brings Coverage Skills

The Good: One of the two best coverage linebackers in the Pac-12 along with fourth round pick Troy Dye (Oregon). 11 coverage stops last season was good enough for a top 50 grade and his nose for the football is something that will translate quickly to the NFL. Bernard's ability to turn and accelerate towards a ball-carrier increases his ability to cover tight ends or slot receivers. He diagnoses plays quickly and makes good reads on the football. His fluid movement makes up for his lack of athleticism and allows him to make a massive impact against the passing game.

The Project: One of the oldest prospects in the class, and it shows (for good and bad) on the field. Off-the-field issues forced a transfer from BYU to Utah and ripped away a year of eligibility. Something that helped his improvement in college but heavily dropped his draft stock. Struggles with a lack of length that is apparent in his game with more than a few missed tackles against West Coast competition. Running downhill is not his strong suit, gets picked up by linemen in the second level far too quickly making his susceptible in run defense.