UDFA Profile: Small-School Safety Displays Range

The Good: This dude has some range! Sideline-to-sideline, pressure, it doesn't matter...Kirk flashes his speed and length in the secondary. A great build for a safety with an impressive wingspan (73¾ inches) that he uses to efficiently close on defenders and finish the play. Had the ability to take away the best receiver he faced each week and was known to make the big play at the right time. With a game sealing interception against Western Illinois in 2018, a 10-tackle game against Top 10 ranked Northern Iowa, or a couple big pass breakups against Northern Illinois, Kirk seemed to find a way to get the job done.

The Project: He still has a long way to go as a run defender when brought into the box. Oversells on the attack and can easily lose sight of the ball carrier leading to big gains on misdirection handoffs. Also, it's concerning to see where his production from 5 interceptions in 2018 dropped to zero this past season against the same competition in the FCS. Whether that's because of different responsibilities in the secondary or just lack off opportunity, it took until his postseason game to finally get a pick.