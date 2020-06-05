UDFA Profile: New Competition At Fullback?

Over the next two weeks, DallasCowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.

Name : Sewo Olonilua

: Sewo Olonilua Position : Fullback

: Fullback School : TCU

: TCU Height/Weight : 6-3/240lbs

: 6-3/240lbs Awards & Recognition: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, NFL Combine Invite, Cheez-It Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player

The Good: Olonilua (Oh-lon-IH-loo-uh) has an opportunity to be a legitimate niche back in the NFL with his size and ability to block agile defenders. He has an innate ability to get to the next level and utilize his frame to lock on and create space, or to sit back in pass protection and move laterally to protect his quarterback. As a ball carrier, he was made for short yardage situations as he packs a punch when he lowers his shoulder to mow down a potential tackler.

The Project: Unlike his college (and now professional) teammate Darius Anderson, Olonilua takes a bit more time to get up to speed. He's not going to be a 'touchdown every play' sort of back because he's limited to running in between the tackles and struggles to find the edge with a lack of explosiveness. If the game comes down to a crucial fourth-and-1 or a goal-line situation where you just need a few feet, he's your guy. If you need a three-down back who can eat up a ton of carries, not so much. At the moment, Olonilua just doesn't possess the shiftiness to make defenders miss on a normal basis and it severely limits what he can do with the football.