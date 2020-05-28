UDFA Profile | 2020

Thursday, May 28, 2020 11:00 AM

UDFA Profile: High Motor Drives UAB's Marino

Youmans_Kyle-HS20
Kyle Youmans

Draft Show Host

UDFA-Profile--High-Motor-Drives-UAB’s-Marino-hero
UAB Football

Over the next two weeks, Dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.

  • Name: Garrett Marino
  • Position: Defensive Tackle
  • School: UAB
  • Height/Weight: 6-2/290lbs
  • Awards & Recognition: First Team All-Conference USA

The Good: Marino's tape is as good as it gets. It seems as if the Southern California native had an impact on every single defensive play and it showed with 29 hurries, 8.0 sacks and nine hits in 2019. His grades from Pro Football Focus also reflected his athleticism with elite numbers as both a pass rusher and a run defender (each 90+), all while generating pressure on over 13 percent of his snaps. An ultra-positive to Marino's game is the way that he reads a ball carrier and is so quick off the line of scrimmage. His high-energy allows him to anticipate the snap and get a head start on the majority of the offensive linemen he faced in Conference USA play.

The Project: He looked like a grown man playing amongst boys in the Conference USA…partly because he was a grown man. Marino will be a 26-year-old rookie when the season rolls around this fall which partnered with his undersized frame is a troubling sign for his NFL career. Fundamentally he has a few nice moves with his hands but not a wide enough arsenal (that was shown on tape) to really outsmart opponents. His motor and energy is so sky-high sometimes that it actually hurts him in contain and losing the ball carrier. The effort is obviously there but it just spins out of control every now and again.

The Summary: It's been said many times about undrafted defensive linemen trying to make the roster, but it's a tough road for Marino as well. His age, size, and change of direction issues all make him a longshot to end up in a crowded room. But if there's one thing we've learned about that Blazers program and guys like Marino, they never take no for an answer and they're going to fight for every inch. That paired with his tape, tenacity, and motor all make him one of the most anticipated camp attendees and someone we want to see against NFL competition.

Related Content

UDFA Profile: Kamara Has Length-Speed Combo
news

UDFA Profile: Kamara Has Length-Speed Combo

Over the next two weeks, Dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.
UDFA Profile: Utah LB Brings Coverage Skills
news

UDFA Profile: Utah LB Brings Coverage Skills

Over the next two weeks, dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.
UDFA Profile: Big Opportunity for JMU Rusher
news

UDFA Profile: Big Opportunity for JMU Rusher

Over the next two weeks, Dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.
UDFA Profile: UNT Edge Fulfills Lifelong Dream
news

UDFA Profile: UNT Edge Fulfills Lifelong Dream

Over the next two weeks, dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.
UDFA Profile: Texas Tech RT Conveys Experience
news

UDFA Profile: Texas Tech RT Conveys Experience

Over the next two weeks, dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.
UDFA Profile: Michigan TE Brings Extra Reliability
news

UDFA Profile: Michigan TE Brings Extra Reliability

Over the next two weeks, dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.
UDFA Profile: Small-School TE Fluid Route-Runner
news

UDFA Profile: Small-School TE Fluid Route-Runner

Over the next two weeks, Dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.

Advertising