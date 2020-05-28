UDFA Profile: High Motor Drives UAB's Marino

The Good: Marino's tape is as good as it gets. It seems as if the Southern California native had an impact on every single defensive play and it showed with 29 hurries, 8.0 sacks and nine hits in 2019. His grades from Pro Football Focus also reflected his athleticism with elite numbers as both a pass rusher and a run defender (each 90+), all while generating pressure on over 13 percent of his snaps. An ultra-positive to Marino's game is the way that he reads a ball carrier and is so quick off the line of scrimmage. His high-energy allows him to anticipate the snap and get a head start on the majority of the offensive linemen he faced in Conference USA play.

The Project: He looked like a grown man playing amongst boys in the Conference USA…partly because he was a grown man. Marino will be a 26-year-old rookie when the season rolls around this fall which partnered with his undersized frame is a troubling sign for his NFL career. Fundamentally he has a few nice moves with his hands but not a wide enough arsenal (that was shown on tape) to really outsmart opponents. His motor and energy is so sky-high sometimes that it actually hurts him in contain and losing the ball carrier. The effort is obviously there but it just spins out of control every now and again.