UDFA Profile: Kamara Has Length-Speed Combo

The Good: Looking the part of an elite athlete is not a problem for Kamara. The NFL Combine provided an opportunity for a raw player on film to prove he belongs, athletically, in the NFL. His length is impressive (70.5 in wingspan), the speed is borderline freakish for a player at his size (4.59 second 40-yard-dash), and his ever-growing football IQ were all on display. While much of his game was raw, his pass rush was a strong point in his one season as a starter for the Jayhawks. Five sacks and 17 total hurries put him on the NFL radar, and his 17%-win rate (according to PFF) was impressive against Big 12 competition.

The Project: Unfortunately, Kamara is extremely unpolished in his overall game. While his athleticism is apparent, his lack of fundamentals are too. He seldomly uses his hands in a pass rush and is overpowered for it at the point of attack. While he has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage, Kamara tends to get too high and takes away any power that he would have in the lower half. When I watch Kamara, he is so thin for the edge rusher spot that I wonder what it would be like to move him permanently to linebacker. His change of direction would need an uptick to do so in a 4-3, but his head hunting and downhill ability translates more to a 3-4 outside linebacker role rather than a 4-3 end. Foreshadowing multiple schemes again? Who knows?