UDFA Profile: Injuries Not Holding Dowdle Back

Over the next two weeks, DallasCowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.

Name : Rico Dowdle

: Rico Dowdle Position : Running Back

: Running Back School : South Carolina

: South Carolina Height/Weight : 6-0/208lbs

: 6-0/208lbs Awards & Recognition: NFL Combine invite, East-West Shrine Game participant, South Carolina's Tenacity Award - Offense

The Good: The Asheville, North Carolina native is a really fun watch on film with an apparent natural ability that fits the position. When Dowdle has the football in his hands, he looks like a professional running back. His balance, cuts and physicality are all prevalent when he is tabbed as a ball carrier. Dowdle runs well in a straight line with his 4.54 second 40-yard-dash and isn't afraid to take on a blocking assignment in a head-on collision. His vison and decision making are next level and he's quick to recover when he is knocked off his path or breaking a tackle.

The Project: Injuries are really the main concern for Dowdle, who had plenty during his collegiate career. He was just 78 carries into his 2019 season when he left the Gamecocks' matchup against Florida with a knee injury in October. Dowdle acquired just 41 yards on 28 total carries the rest of the season. Before the injury, the biggest holes of his game were his unpolished route running out of the backfield and his struggles holding onto the football (eight fumbles in first three seasons).