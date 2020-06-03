UDFA: Texas A&M WR Creates Red-Zone Threat

Over the next two weeks, Dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.
- Name: Kendrick Rogers
- Position: Wide Receiver
- School: Texas A&M
- Height/Weight: 6-4/208lbs
- Awards & Recognition: NFL Combine Invite / Caught game-winning score in 7OT win vs. LSU in 2018.
The Good: Rogers is a walking highlight reel. Spectacular catch? Crunch-time reception? Red zone presence? He is undoubtably all of those things while he has the size and speed (4.52 40-yard-dash) that is foundation enough for an NFL wideout. It seems as if no bad throw is truly out of reach of his 6-foot-4 frame and ability to high-point the football while using his body to box-out a defender. The catch-radius is comparable to many NFL wide receivers and bodes well as to why he was able to make those receptions.
The Project: For some reason, the tape doesn't match the speed he showed at the combine. When a prospect runs a low-4.5 40-yard-dash, especially with the 10-yard split (1.48 seconds) and size that Rogers has, you'd expect to see some explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and that is flat out not the case. Rogers struggles to create separation from the jump and relies on his length and size to make a grab more often than not. His breaks in the middle of a route are muddied and sluggish which creates a huge issue when projecting against shiftier, quicker corners at the professional level.
The Summary: With a lack of consistency, limited explosiveness, and no real answer for facing press coverage, the projected ceiling for Rogers is quite low. At least, it's low if you're looking for an outside receiver to make plays early in drives or in long-yardage situations. Rogers was 0-for-8 in catching targets of 20 or more yards down field in 2019, which point his potential straight to short yardage or redzone situations. With his size and catch radius, it isn't out of the question to use Rogers as a big-slot or even redzone tight end in certain packages if this coaching staff believes that role is worth a spot on the 55-man roster. It'll be an uphill battle for him from the beginning of camp on though, because while there is a fourth receiver slot open, Rogers would have to answer a lot of the questions surrounding his game this summer.
