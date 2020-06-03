UDFA: Texas A&M WR Creates Red-Zone Threat

The Good: Rogers is a walking highlight reel. Spectacular catch? Crunch-time reception? Red zone presence? He is undoubtably all of those things while he has the size and speed (4.52 40-yard-dash) that is foundation enough for an NFL wideout. It seems as if no bad throw is truly out of reach of his 6-foot-4 frame and ability to high-point the football while using his body to box-out a defender. The catch-radius is comparable to many NFL wide receivers and bodes well as to why he was able to make those receptions.

The Project: For some reason, the tape doesn't match the speed he showed at the combine. When a prospect runs a low-4.5 40-yard-dash, especially with the 10-yard split (1.48 seconds) and size that Rogers has, you'd expect to see some explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and that is flat out not the case. Rogers struggles to create separation from the jump and relies on his length and size to make a grab more often than not. His breaks in the middle of a route are muddied and sluggish which creates a huge issue when projecting against shiftier, quicker corners at the professional level.