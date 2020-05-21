UDFA Profile: UNT Edge Fulfills Lifelong Dream

The Good: He's exactly where he wants to be. Stemming from Corrigan, Texas, Hamilton's family grew up fans of the Dallas Cowboys and he even mentioned at the NFL Combine how special it would be to play for this organization. On the field, he is a speed-first edge rusher that aims to beat you off the edge with his legs before bringing the swim and chop from a powerful set of arms. Hamilton's straight-line speed definitely helps build the foundation that can push his ceiling at the next level. He is still an ascending player that was much cleaner and efficient in his senior season than the previous three.

The Project: Not as much bend and agility as you would like to see at the defensive end spot. He's versatile and athletic to a point, but the change of direction and ability to get off the line of scrimmage are limiting his potential at the professional level. A thick build adds to some of the inconsistency that is shown on tape. There were times in college that he would disappear for a couple plays at a time before making an impact again.

The Summary: One of our initial scouting reports for Hamilton leading into the Draft tabbed him as a 4-3 base end as a pro, despite playing in an odd man front for much of his college tenure. He certainly fits the mold for a bigger, stronger Mike Nolan defensive line but runs into a crowded situation. With the recent reinstatement of Aldon Smith and the pending case of Randy Gregory, Hamilton's road to the roster is a long one. One that would see him fighting for rotational time in the same conversation as Joe Jackson and Jalen Jelks.