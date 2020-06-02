UDFA: Rhode Island WR Has Plenty to Prove

The Good: Parker is a natural ball-catcher that finds his way open more often than not, which led to a multitude of targets during his time at Rhode Island. The Maryland native has the ability to high point the football and turn a bad throw into a spectacular catch. He welcomes contact and possesses an uncanny ability to adjust his body to deter a defender and make a snag in traffic. In his senior campaign, he led the CAA in receptions (81) and receiving yards (1,224) while also tallying nine touchdowns.

The Project: While he may make the spectacular play, his hands aren't as reliable as you would like for someone working in the slot. Sometimes Parker will fall into the trap of using his body as a safety net to make a routine grab and cannot make that a habit at his position. His route running isn't consistent either as he rounds his routes and could use some extra explosiveness off the line of scrimmage. At the Combine, Parker posted a 4.57 second 40-yard-dash with a 1.56 second split, neither of which are going to raise eyebrows. This shows on tape as it looks as if 'what you see is what you get.' A player that has consistent speed but struggles to take it to another level.