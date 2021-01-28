What's Next For CB: The Future For Awuzie, Lewis?

It was a challenging year for Awuzie. He hurt his hamstring on special teams in Week 2 against Atlanta and spent the next seven games on Reserve/Injured. Despite only seven appearances, he tied for second on defense with five pass breakups.

Lewis was arguably the most productive cornerback down the stretch in a variety of roles, playing in the box as well as his primary work in the slot. Lewis tied Jaylon Smith for the second-most tackles for loss (five), trailing only DeMarcus Lawrence (seven). He had two sacks in blitzing situations. And he even pitched in at safety for several snaps in a 37-17 December win over the Eagles.