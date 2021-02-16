What's Next For Safety: Building Around D. Wilson?

It was enough for ProFootballFocus to rank Wilson as the 18th best safety overall in 2020.

And to think, Wilson only started 10 games and even missed two games later in the seaosn.

So all of this begs the question if Wilson, a sixth-round pick from Texas A&M who has only 25 games and 10 starts under his belt, is ready to become one of the locked-in starters at safety.

The answer has to be, if not Wilson, then who?

The Cowboys will probably let Xavier Woods test the free-agent waters. Even if he ends up re-signing with the Cowboys, his starting job would likely be up for grabs.

Unlike Wilson, Woods didn't come up with any turnovers last season and it's seem obvious the Cowboys will be looking for an upgrade at that position.

But someone to play alongside Wilson, who just seems to find the football. That even happened as a rookie in 2019 when he had three interceptions in the preseason games.

Wilson still might have some growing pains ahead of him, especially as he continues to learn coverages and figure out his role in the pass defense.

But his ball-instincts are natural and his hitting ability is tone-setting.