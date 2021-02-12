What's Next For TE: A First-Round Hypothetical

What's Next | 2021

FRISCO, Texas – As always, this is the uncertain time of the year.

Roughly one-third of NFL rosters turn over every offseason as each club looks for ways to improve its fortunes moving forward. The Cowboys are no different, as they'll face many tough decisions in the coming months.

With that in mind, we're evaluating each position on the roster and what choices face the front office in 2021. We wrap up our tight end series with today's entry:

A Very-Early Draft Hypothetical?

Eleven weeks until the NFL Draft, it's definitely speculation season. Who might be on the Cowboys' wish list with the 10th overall pick? Who might be available?

It's too early to know on either front. The club usually doesn't start constructing its draft board for weeks, and we won't know until Thursday, April 29 what nine teams in front of them will do.

One thing seems certain: the tight end position, on paper, is far down their list of needs. Blake Jarwin is working his way back from last year's ACL injury, and Dalton Schultz had a breakout season as a fill-in starter. The logical top priority is revamping a defense that gave up the most points in franchise history in 2020.

That doesn't stop a popular hypothetical question from fans two-and-a-half months out: what about offensive help if a top tackle, receiver or even a tight end is available at 10? For instance, former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is widely considered a top 10-15 prospect.

Last year, Dallas went best-available in the first round when wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the sixth prospect on their board, fell to No. 17. The Cowboys do have one question mark on the current tight end depth chart: Blake Bell, No. 2 behind Schultz last year, has an expiring contract.

But a tight end in the first round this year, given all their other needs? Hard to see.

At least it makes for fun conversation in mid-February.

