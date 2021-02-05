What's Next For LB: What To Do About Jaylon?

It's a fair point. The Cowboys swapped Smith to weak side linebacker under Nolan's guidance, and the defense notoriously struggled with the complexities of the switch to a more multiple scheme. Smith wasn't the only one who often found himself confused or out of position – but again, he became a bit of a poster child for the unit's problems.

The question now is obvious: can the Cowboys find a way to get a better return on their investment in Smith, or should they find a way to move on?

Smith famously signed a six-year, $68 million contract extension just before the 2019 season. The deal looked like a bargain at the time, though it still made him one of the highest-paid off-ball linebackers in football.

It'd be one thing if Smith was struggling on his rookie contract, but the dip in play combined with the price of the deal have led many to wonder if the team should cut bait. The Cowboys would take a $9 million cap hit if they released him outright – or they could spread that hit over two years and save $7.2 million on the cap if they designate him a post-June 1 release.

If that's something the Cowboys are considering, they don't have too long to mull it over. Smith's 2021 salary becomes guaranteed on March 21, the fifth day of the new league year.

Of course, there has been a massive development in these discussions with the hiring of Dan Quinn to replace Nolan as defensive coordinator.