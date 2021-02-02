What's Next For G/C: What & Where To Expect Zack

But the next game, Martin suffered a calf injury that would ultimately end his season.

So now, here we are in the early stages of the 2021 offseason wondering not only how Martin might return from his injury, but where he'll play.

On the injury front, there are many within the organization that believe Martin had a real shot to play in the season finale against the Giants, but just wasn't at 100 percent and the team didn't want to risk further injury to his calf.

However, had the Cowboys been able to sneak into the playoffs and play the following week, Martin had a good chance to suit up and play.

All that being said, if he seemed close to returning in early January, there's no reason to believe he'll be just fine to return to offseason activities.

Marin missed two games in 2018 and six games this past year, but has also played in all 16 games in his four other seasons.

But healthy or not, is there a chance Martin plays anywhere other than right guard again?

The easy guess is that he'll return to his normal position again. The consensus is that Martin is so good, so talented and so much better than his opponent, that he could probably success at any of the five spots.

So it shouldn't have been a surprise that he shined at right tackle, especially since he was an All-American tackle at Notre Dame.

But assuming that both Tyron Smith and La'el Collins return to action next year from their injuries, the Cowboys should have Martin starting the season inside again.

A better question is if Martin is considered the next-best option and the Cowboys decide to go the route of Martin as the swing tackle.

That question will come down to how good the backups are at tackle vs. guard/center. If the Cowboys like what they've got in the form of Connor McGovern, Connor Williams and perhaps Joe Looney, who is a free agency, then it's possible Martin might be used again at tackle if something happens to Collins or especially Smith, who has battled through neck/shoulder injuries for the last three years.

But the possibility of having a talented player who can slide into other positions in the middle of a game holds strong value. And that's what Martin provides, on top of being one of the greatest guards in the NFL, and one of the best the Cowboys have ever had.