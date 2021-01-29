What's Next For CB: Building Around Trevon Diggs?

"He's a joy to coach," head coach Mike McCarthy said in December. "He definitely has the patience and the ability to move on to the next play. He plays with great confidence.

"I don't know if I've ever seen a young corner with his ball skills. When a ball goes up in the air, it's as much his ball as it is the receiver's ball. He's been very, very impressive not only in the games, but you see it every day on the practice field when he's been out there."