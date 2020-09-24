Behind The Line

Behind the Line: Don't Forget Jamal Adams, Too

Sep 24, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

The Cowboys hit the road again in Week 3 to take on a Seahawks team that is 2-0. While it might not be the same atmosphere as we've seen and heard in the past with the 12th man, Seattle still will be very tough, especially because they've got Russell Wilson, an MVP candidate who is playing his best football.

But on the other side, safety Jamal Adams is new to the team and he's fitting in nicely after two games.

For the Cowboys, let's see if they can build off the momentum created after last week's epic comeback over the Falcons. Let's take a look at the matchup:

Behind the Line: Don't Forget Jamal Adams, Too

While the Cowboys must be ready for Russell Wilson and that potent Seattle offense, the Seahawks also acquired Jamal Adams in the offseason. Let's see how he fits into their scheme.

Who's the Guy… Russell Wilson

The NFL leader in completion percentage (82.5%), pass touchdowns (9) and passer rating (140.0) is arguably the most dangerous playmaker at the position. The ninth-year pro is averaging 300-plus yards per game (305.0) while directing an offense that is more pass-centric than the Seahawks' previous versions. With Carroll ushering in the "Let Russ Cook" movement in 2020, the Seahawks' success hinges on No.3's performance and production as a playmaker.

Don't Sleep On…Chris Carson

The third-year pro has become a dominant force as a hybrid playmaker in the backfield. Carson can put up 100-plus yards as runner but is also capable of delivering big plays in the passing game as a receiver on screens, swings and wheel routes. He's a difference maker with the kind of playmaking potential to take over the game at any time.

Know His Name… Jamal Adams

The Seahawks' All-Pro safety has logged 10-plus tackles, two-plus QB hits and at least a sack in each game this season. Adams leads the 'Hawks in tackles (22), QB hits (4), tackles for loss (3) and sacks (2) while also ranking in the Top 10 in each of those categories. He is a dynamic box defender with sideline to sideline playmaking ability and pass rush skills to create headaches for the Cowboys near the line of scrimmage.

Under Pressure… Bobby Wagner

Despite holding opposing runners to fewer than three yards per carry (2.9), Wagner and the Seahawks could have their hands full with Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday. The two-time NFL rushing champion has averaged 112.0 rush yards per game against the 'Hawks (2 career games). With Elliott forcing missed tackles on 12 of his 44 rushing attempts (27.3%) this season, per PFF, Wagner will need to thump and corral No.21 early and often to slow down the Cowboys' rushing attack.

Numbers Game:

Russell Wilson owns an 11-2 record in games decided by eight points or fewer since 2019. He's posted a 33:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 118.3 passer rating in those contests while registering the most one-possession wins (11) during that span. Considering 13 of Wilson's 18 total starts have come down to a single possession, the Seahawks don't mind playing close games with No.3 at the helm.

Offensive Strategy

The "Let Russ Cook" movement has transformed the Seahawks' offensive approach this season. The Seahawks are throwing the ball around the yard to an underrated receiving corps that features size, speed, and explosiveness on the perimeter. D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Greg Olsen have the capacity to win their one-on-one match-ups on the outside, particularly when Wilson extends plays with impromptu scrambles. In the backfield, the Seahawks have a hybrid playmaker in Chris Carson with big-play potential as a runner and receiver. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer utilizes a zone-based running scheme to complement a diverse aerial attack that features a myriad of vertical and crossing concepts to take advantage of man and zone coverage. With Wilson's improvisational skills creating a dilemma for defensive coordinators, the Seahawks' scheme has built-in answers for every conceivable game plan.

Defensive Strategy

Pete Carroll's preference for simplicity is by design. He wants to unleash his defenders to play fast and free bogging them down with a lot of mental clutter due to complex tactics. With that premise in mind, the Seahawks will primarily play a single-high safety defense with Cover 1 (Man-Free) and Cover 3 (three-deep zone) as their base calls. Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams are the centerpieces of the defense with their disruptive skills. Wagner is a tackling machine with sideline to sideline playmaking ability. Adams is a versatile box safety with pass-rushing skills. The Seahawks have blitzed No.33 consistently off the edges to enhance a pass rush that is still searching for a consistent disruptor to emerge along the line. He has been effective but the Seahawks' inconsistent pass rush has exposed a vulnerable secondary that's allowed six receivers to have 70-plus receiving yards in a game.

Matchup to Watch: D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett vs. Trevon Diggs and Joudain Lewis

The Cowboys' cornerbacks have struggled mightily in coverage and things could get worse against a Seahawks' WR corps with speed to burn. Metcalf is a problem as a big, physical vertical playmaker with a WR1 mentality. He abused a DPOY winner in Week 2 and his budding confidence makes him dangerous in this matchup. Lockett is a sneaky pass catcher with outstanding speed, quickness, and route-running ability. If Wilson is given sufficient time, the Seahawks' 1-2 punch could wear out a Cowboys' secondary that's struggled against top receivers.

