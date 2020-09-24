Behind the Line: Don’t Forget Jamal Adams, Too

The Cowboys hit the road again in Week 3 to take on a Seahawks team that is 2-0. While it might not be the same atmosphere as we've seen and heard in the past with the 12th man, Seattle still will be very tough, especially because they've got Russell Wilson, an MVP candidate who is playing his best football.
But on the other side, safety Jamal Adams is new to the team and he's fitting in nicely after two games.
For the Cowboys, let's see if they can build off the momentum created after last week's epic comeback over the Falcons. Let's take a look at the matchup:
While the Cowboys must be ready for Russell Wilson and that potent Seattle offense, the Seahawks also acquired Jamal Adams in the offseason. Let's see how he fits into their scheme.