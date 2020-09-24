Behind the Line: Don’t Forget Jamal Adams, Too

7 / 8

Defensive Strategy

Pete Carroll's preference for simplicity is by design. He wants to unleash his defenders to play fast and free bogging them down with a lot of mental clutter due to complex tactics. With that premise in mind, the Seahawks will primarily play a single-high safety defense with Cover 1 (Man-Free) and Cover 3 (three-deep zone) as their base calls. Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams are the centerpieces of the defense with their disruptive skills. Wagner is a tackling machine with sideline to sideline playmaking ability. Adams is a versatile box safety with pass-rushing skills. The Seahawks have blitzed No.33 consistently off the edges to enhance a pass rush that is still searching for a consistent disruptor to emerge along the line. He has been effective but the Seahawks' inconsistent pass rush has exposed a vulnerable secondary that's allowed six receivers to have 70-plus receiving yards in a game.