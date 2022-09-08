Big Facts

Big Facts: Dethroning Brady? Dak's Week 1 History

Sep 07, 2022 at 08:00 PM
After an offseason full of ups-and-downs, the time has finally come to play some real football. The season opener is here as the Dallas Cowboys look across to the other sideline and see the same team they began their 2021 campaign with, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady makes his seventh career start against the Cowboys with his 6-0 record on the line.

Here are 10 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's 7:20pm CT kickoff at AT&T Stadium.

1 / 10

Forecasting fireworks

Both Dallas and Tampa Bay had explosive ability on offense in 2021. Dallas led the NFL with 254 total plays resulting in 10-plus yards while Tampa Bay was close behind with 247 (4th). Dallas also led the NFL in points per game (31.2) and yards per game (407.0). The Buccaneers led their own category with 208 passes over 10 yards in length thanks to Tom Brady's league-leading 5,316 passing yards.

2 / 10

Grand old time

There are currently just four NFL skills players with a streak of five or more 1,000-yard seasons and two are showcased in the Cowboys-Buccaneers matchup. Mike Evans currently holds the longest active streak with eight straight seasons with 1,000 yards from scrimmage since 2014. Second on that list is Ezekiel Elliott with six seasons, tied with Kansas City's Travis Kelce and one ahead of New Orleans' Alvin Kamara.

3 / 10

Turning up the pressure

According to Pro Football Focus, the two defensive leaders in pressure percentage last season face off as Micah Parsons and Devin White have their sights set on opposing offenses. White led the league with a 26.2% pressure rate and 43 total pressures while Parsons was second with a 21.8% mark and 67 pressures as a rookie. Tampa Bay's Shaq Barrett was also in the top 10 as he finished eighth on the list with a 15.5% pressure rate.

4 / 10

Dallas' closest call with the GOAT

It's no secret that Dallas has struggled to take down one of the best quarterbacks to play the game. But possibly their best chance came last season in the season opener as Dallas fell 31-29, the closest margin of defeat in their matchups with Tom Brady. He led his 49th career game-winning drive to down the Cowboys after throwing for 379 yards and four touchdowns in Tampa. All other games were decided by more than a field goal and half were by multiple scores.

5 / 10

Yardage without wins in season openers

Dak Prescott holds the top two passing yard totals in Cowboys season openers. His record-setting performance came with a 405-yard performance against the New York Giants in 2019 and he nearly topped that last season with 403 yards. His two totals both bested the previous mark set by Troy Aikman when he threw for 362 yards against Washington in 1999. However, despite his statistical success, Prescott owns just a 2-4 record as a starter to open a season.

6 / 10

Hot starts galore

Tampa Bay and Dallas combined to be two of the best three teams in the NFL last season for points scored in the first quarter. Dallas was tied Kansas City for most opening frame scoring with 130 total points, while the Bucs finished third with 107. The Cowboys' total was a new franchise-record and tied for the 10th-best in the NFL since 1991.

7 / 10

Off and running

With 59 yards rushing on Sunday night, Ezekiel Elliott would have more rushing yards against the Buccaneers than any other non-NFC East team in his career. He currently has 277 yards rushing in just three career starts, including his single game career-best of 159 yards that he set as a rookie in 2016.

8 / 10

Breaking the streak

This Sunday, the Cowboys are trying to avoid dropping their third-straight season opener since 2000-04. Dallas has lost their last two openers by a combined five points after a 20-17 loss against the Rams in 2020 and a 31-29 defeat by the Buccaneers last year. The franchise currently holds a 39-22-1 all-time record in the opening week of the regular season.

9 / 10

No longer on top

Before last season's loss to Tampa Bay in Week 1, Dallas was tied for the best opening day mark in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. Denver won their 2021 opener over the New York Giants and now hold the all-time best mark at 40-21-1 while Dallas is just one game behind. The Broncos will face the Seahawks in their 2022 opener with a chance to extend their lead as Dallas battles for revenge against the Buccaneers.

10 / 10

Dallas tallied the YAC against Tampa Bay

Through one week of the 2021 NFL season, Dallas had more yards after the catch (YAC) than any other team in the league following their matchup with Tampa Bay. Kellen Moore's receiving corps put up 197 yards in the category on the way to Dak Prescott's 403 total passing yards. CeeDee Lamb led the way with 63 YAC which individually was good enough for sixth-best in the NFL that week.

