Big Facts: Dethroning Brady? Dak’s Week 1 History

Dallas' closest call with the GOAT

It's no secret that Dallas has struggled to take down one of the best quarterbacks to play the game. But possibly their best chance came last season in the season opener as Dallas fell 31-29, the closest margin of defeat in their matchups with Tom Brady. He led his 49th career game-winning drive to down the Cowboys after throwing for 379 yards and four touchdowns in Tampa. All other games were decided by more than a field goal and half were by multiple scores.