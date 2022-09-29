Big Facts: Most Sacks vs. Most Sacked & Top 5 Duo

The battle for supremacy in the NFC east begins to heat up as the first month of the NFL season wraps up this week, as all four teams are separated by just two games. Two straight wins and a new mindset propel the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) into their Week 4 matchup with the Washington Commanders (1-2). Dallas is in search of their eighth straight win over a divisional foe after a win last week over the New York Giants. Here are 10 notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff at AT&T Stadium.