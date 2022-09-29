Big Facts: Most Sacks vs. Most Sacked & Top 5 Duo

Big Facts

The battle for supremacy in the NFC east begins to heat up as the first month of the NFL season wraps up this week, as all four teams are separated by just two games. Two straight wins and a new mindset propel the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) into their Week 4 matchup with the Washington Commanders (1-2). Dallas is in search of their eighth straight win over a divisional foe after a win last week over the New York Giants. Here are 10 notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff at AT&T Stadium.

Rushing into the Record Books Cooper Rush would make history with a win Sunday, becoming the first quarterback in Cowboys history to win his first four career starts. Only Roger Staubach and Jason Garrett have won their first three starts along with Rush. He'd become the 27th quarterback in NFL history to achieve the feat with a victory over Washington.
Rushing into the Record Books

Cooper Rush would make history with a win Sunday, becoming the first quarterback in Cowboys history to win his first four career starts. Only Roger Staubach and Jason Garrett have won their first three starts along with Rush. He'd become the 27th quarterback in NFL history to achieve the feat with a victory over Washington.

No Fly Zone The Dallas defense has held opposing passing attacks under 200 net passing yards over the first three games of the season. It marks the first time Dallas has done so since 2012 when they shut down offenses led by Eli Manning, Russell Wilson, and Josh Freeman. This year, it was Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and Daniel Jones.
No Fly Zone

The Dallas defense has held opposing passing attacks under 200 net passing yards over the first three games of the season. It marks the first time Dallas has done so since 2012 when they shut down offenses led by Eli Manning, Russell Wilson, and Josh Freeman. This year, it was Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and Daniel Jones.

Carson's Collision Course? Sunday's matchup against Washington will be the first time since 2017 that the NFL's most sacked quarterback will face the defense with the most team sacks entering that week. Carson Wentz has been sacked 15 times through three games, tied with Joe Burrow for the most in the NFL, while Dallas has tallied 13 sacks to lead the league. In the last such instance happened when Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett met Jacksonville in 2017, where he was sacked four times in a 30-10 loss.
Carson's Collision Course?

Sunday's matchup against Washington will be the first time since 2017 that the NFL's most sacked quarterback will face the defense with the most team sacks entering that week. Carson Wentz has been sacked 15 times through three games, tied with Joe Burrow for the most in the NFL, while Dallas has tallied 13 sacks to lead the league. In the last such instance happened when Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett met Jacksonville in 2017, where he was sacked four times in a 30-10 loss.

Getting in a Rush Cooper Rush has recorded the second-quickest average time to throw this season at 2.36 seconds per dropback. This number is second lowest behind only Tom Brady (2.22) and ahead of other quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers (2.51) and Jimmy Garoppolo (2.53).
Getting in a Rush

Cooper Rush has recorded the second-quickest average time to throw this season at 2.36 seconds per dropback. This number is second lowest behind only Tom Brady (2.22) and ahead of other quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers (2.51) and Jimmy Garoppolo (2.53).

Diggs in Rare Company… Again. Trevon Diggs is the third defender in NFL history to reach 15 interceptions in a player's first 31 career games. Only Dallas' own Everson Walls had more over that number of appearances with 21 interceptions, while Diggs is tied with Detroit's James Hunter for second-most picks in the first 31 career games.
Diggs in Rare Company… Again.

Trevon Diggs is the third defender in NFL history to reach 15 interceptions in a player's first 31 career games. Only Dallas' own Everson Walls had more over that number of appearances with 21 interceptions, while Diggs is tied with Detroit's James Hunter for second-most picks in the first 31 career games.

Short Week Struggles While Dallas has traditionally been impressive in Monday Night Football appearances, their week following such games has been a different story. Dallas has a 34-37 all-time record in the short weeks following a Monday night game and have lost seven of their last nine such games.
Short Week Struggles

While Dallas has traditionally been impressive in Monday Night Football appearances, their week following such games has been a different story. Dallas has a 34-37 all-time record in the short weeks following a Monday night game and have lost seven of their last nine such games.

Would You Look At the (Turpin) Time? In his first NFL season, KaVontae Turpin currently leads the league in punt return average with an impressive 16.3 yards-per-return. Second on that list is Baltimore's Devin Duvernay with a 15.4 mark, and a long return of 43 to bolster his stat line. The league is still waiting to see its first punt return touchdown of the 2022 season.
Would You Look At the (Turpin) Time?

In his first NFL season, KaVontae Turpin currently leads the league in punt return average with an impressive 16.3 yards-per-return. Second on that list is Baltimore's Devin Duvernay with a 15.4 mark, and a long return of 43 to bolster his stat line. The league is still waiting to see its first punt return touchdown of the 2022 season.

Seeing the Golston Ghosts Chauncey Golston made an impact in his first two career games against Washington. As a rookie last season, Golston blocked a PAT against Washington in the first meeting and secured his first career touchdown in the second game. His touchdown came on a punt block that was recovered in the endzone.
Seeing the Golston Ghosts

Chauncey Golston made an impact in his first two career games against Washington. As a rookie last season, Golston blocked a PAT against Washington in the first meeting and secured his first career touchdown in the second game. His touchdown came on a punt block that was recovered in the endzone.

Top Five Duo Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott are one of five running back duos in the league to tally 170 scrimmage yards and at least one touchdown each. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt (Browns), Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon (Packers), D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams (Lions), along with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) are the other tandems on the short list.
Top Five Duo

Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott are one of five running back duos in the league to tally 170 scrimmage yards and at least one touchdown each. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt (Browns), Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon (Packers), D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams (Lions), along with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) are the other tandems on the short list.

Consistently Inconsistent Washington currently has three different leaders in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns through three games. In stat categories that normally are held by the same individual, Curtis Samuel leads the team in receptions (22), Terry McLaurin leads in yards (235), and Jahan Dotson has the most receiving touchdowns (3).
Consistently Inconsistent

Washington currently has three different leaders in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns through three games. In stat categories that normally are held by the same individual, Curtis Samuel leads the team in receptions (22), Terry McLaurin leads in yards (235), and Jahan Dotson has the most receiving touchdowns (3).

