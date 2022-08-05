Notebook

Camp Notes: Edwards-Barr Reunion & WR Youth 

Aug 05, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Camp-Notes--Edwards-Barr-Reunion-&-WR-Youth-hero

OXNARD, Calif. - When George Edwards was named defensive coordinator of the Vikings in 2014, his first key addition was a rookie linebacker from UCLA. That decision to draft Anthony Barr not only benefitted Minnesota, but Edwards as well.

And now eight years later, the Cowboys have both Edwards and Barr, who signed with the team this week.

On Friday, Edwards met with the media and corrected a reporter who asked if Barr was a "good guy" to work with.

"No, Anthony Barr is a great guy – on and off the field," Edwards said. "He's a true pro. He's going to pay attention to the details. His study habits, with his preparation, goes along with the gifts that he's blessed with athletically. He'll be a good player for us. He'll be good in our locker room. He'll be good off the field. He's a true pro at the end of the day, and that's a credit to him and the attention he puts to the detail."

Barr has excelled the most as an outside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme. The four consecutive years he made the Pro Bowl (2015-18), Barr only recorded a total of 9.5 sacks, and never more than 3.5 in a season.

But Barr has also rushed the quarterback from the outside, begging the question how the Cowboys will utilize him alongside Micah Parsons.

As for where Barr will line up, Edwards didn't share many of the details, only to say "we've got plenty of packages that will get all these guys on the field together."

Edwards added, "I think at the end of the day, knowing somebody where you're going into a new locker room, a new atmosphere is a plus. that you're ... obviously with his talents, he's got a lot of options to go. We're glad we've got him and the skill set he brings to us defensively."

-Nick Eatman (8/5)

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Notebook | 2022

Follow here for the latest Dallas Cowboys news and notes from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Dennis Houston Impresses Praise from the starting quarterback goes a long way. As young receivers on the training camp roster take extra practice reps because of injuries to Michael Gallup (February knee surgery) and James Washington (foot fracture), one undrafted player in particular has stood out: Dennis Houston, who signed in May out of Western Illinois. "When you break the huddle he's lining up in the right spot, no matter what position he's in," quarterback Dak Prescott says. "This goes way back to the spring, running the routes at the right depth every time he's firing off the ball. He's giving good looks. He's where I expect him to be on each and every play and he's coming back and asking about things, communicating about things. "He's just a tough guy, very resilient. I might say, 'Hey, did the DB hold you right there' and he's like, "Ahh, I've got to make that play.' When you get that response from a young guy like that, not making excuses and trying to help the team in any way that he can, it makes you excited." -Rob Phillips (8/4)
1 / 16

Dennis Houston Impresses

Praise from the starting quarterback goes a long way.

As young receivers on the training camp roster take extra practice reps because of injuries to Michael Gallup (February knee surgery) and James Washington (foot fracture), one undrafted player in particular has stood out: Dennis Houston, who signed in May out of Western Illinois.

"When you break the huddle he's lining up in the right spot, no matter what position he's in," quarterback Dak Prescott says. "This goes way back to the spring, running the routes at the right depth every time he's firing off the ball. He's giving good looks. He's where I expect him to be on each and every play and he's coming back and asking about things, communicating about things.

"He's just a tough guy, very resilient. I might say, 'Hey, did the DB hold you right there' and he's like, "Ahh, I've got to make that play.' When you get that response from a young guy like that, not making excuses and trying to help the team in any way that he can, it makes you excited."

-Rob Phillips (8/4)

Anthony Barr Signs Linebacker Anthony Barr officially signed his one-year contract with the Cowboys on Thursday after arriving in Oxnard to take his physical and finalize the deal. The Cowboys have placed Barr on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list to give him an acclimation period before he joins practice. The eight-year veteran was not with a team the entire offseason after becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Barr made four Pro Bowls with the Vikings from 2014-21, and Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards was the Vikings' defensive coordinator during Barr's first six seasons with the club. -Rob Phillips (8/4)
2 / 16

Anthony Barr Signs

Linebacker Anthony Barr officially signed his one-year contract with the Cowboys on Thursday after arriving in Oxnard to take his physical and finalize the deal.

The Cowboys have placed Barr on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list to give him an acclimation period before he joins practice. The eight-year veteran was not with a team the entire offseason after becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.

Barr made four Pro Bowls with the Vikings from 2014-21, and Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards was the Vikings' defensive coordinator during Barr's first six seasons with the club.

-Rob Phillips (8/4)

Anthony Barr Arrives New linebacker Anthony Barr has arrived in Oxnard and was still getting his physical completed as the Cowboys began practice Thursday. Once Barr officially joins the team, head coach Mike McCarthy says he'll be another weapon for the defense "on and off the ball." "I think when you look at packages and how we feature Micah (Parsons), I think it gives you another weapon, another excellent player on and off the ball," McCarthy said. "I think when you get in and out of packages as you build your system for a 17-game season, I know the defensive staff is real excited to have another piece." -Rob Phillips (8/4)
3 / 16

Anthony Barr Arrives

New linebacker Anthony Barr has arrived in Oxnard and was still getting his physical completed as the Cowboys began practice Thursday.

Once Barr officially joins the team, head coach Mike McCarthy says he'll be another weapon for the defense "on and off the ball."

"I think when you look at packages and how we feature Micah (Parsons), I think it gives you another weapon, another excellent player on and off the ball," McCarthy said. "I think when you get in and out of packages as you build your system for a 17-game season, I know the defensive staff is real excited to have another piece."

-Rob Phillips (8/4)

Kick Start The competition at kicker isn't going according to plan for the Dallas Cowboys, and they're not afraid to admit it. But while special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel admits he tries to encourage both rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay and veteran Lirim Hajrullahu, he also made it clear on Wednesday that he and the club expect them to "make the hard kicks." That includes with the wind as an adversary, something both kickers struggled mightily with in the team's second padded practice on Tuesday. In one of head coach Mike McCarthy's "Mojo Moments," Garibay missed on three attempts while Hajrullahu completed just one of his three -- Fassel approaching them after practice to point at "New York, Washington, Philadelphia" and other outdoor stadiums wherein wind will be a factor. The coordinator, and McCarthy alike, will continue to press both kickers to see who can take the lead, with Fassel remaining "hopeful" of potential progress to come as early as practice on Thursday. -Patrik Walker (8/3)
4 / 16

Kick Start

The competition at kicker isn't going according to plan for the Dallas Cowboys, and they're not afraid to admit it. But while special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel admits he tries to encourage both rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay and veteran Lirim Hajrullahu, he also made it clear on Wednesday that he and the club expect them to "make the hard kicks." That includes with the wind as an adversary, something both kickers struggled mightily with in the team's second padded practice on Tuesday.

In one of head coach Mike McCarthy's "Mojo Moments," Garibay missed on three attempts while Hajrullahu completed just one of his three -- Fassel approaching them after practice to point at "New York, Washington, Philadelphia" and other outdoor stadiums wherein wind will be a factor. The coordinator, and McCarthy alike, will continue to press both kickers to see who can take the lead, with Fassel remaining "hopeful" of potential progress to come as early as practice on Thursday.

-Patrik Walker (8/3)

"A Lot Of Targets" Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore sounded somewhat surprised by the question. But based on the situation we've seen last year, particularly in the playoffs, it was a given that he would field a question regarding CeeDee Lamb's role in the offense. Moore said it's only "natural" that Lamb would get more opportunities now that Amari Cooper is in Cleveland. "Naturally, he's going to get a lot of targets," Moore said of Lamb. "We've got to utilize him. CeeDee is ready." And right now, Lamb is the only experienced receiver that is practicing, as both Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot) are expected to miss some regular season games. Lamb is the only wide receiver currently practicing that has caught a touchdown in a regular-season game. He is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2021, but was still under-utilized in the playoffs, catching just one pass against the 49ers for 21 yards. -Nick Eatman (8/3)
5 / 16

"A Lot Of Targets"

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore sounded somewhat surprised by the question. But based on the situation we've seen last year, particularly in the playoffs, it was a given that he would field a question regarding CeeDee Lamb's role in the offense.

Moore said it's only "natural" that Lamb would get more opportunities now that Amari Cooper is in Cleveland.

"Naturally, he's going to get a lot of targets," Moore said of Lamb. "We've got to utilize him. CeeDee is ready."

And right now, Lamb is the only experienced receiver that is practicing, as both Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot) are expected to miss some regular season games.

Lamb is the only wide receiver currently practicing that has caught a touchdown in a regular-season game.

He is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2021, but was still under-utilized in the playoffs, catching just one pass against the 49ers for 21 yards.

-Nick Eatman (8/3)

*Chess Moves With Micah * For a split second, it seemed like Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might have delivered some breaking news about Micah Parsons. "I'm sure you probably heard he's working with the running backs with (position coach) Skip Peete," Quinn quipped to the media. "(And the) wide receivers. Kicking…" Not really. Quinn was joking. But the message was clear: Parsons can do just about anything he sets his mind to on the football field. The key for Quinn is to continue finding ways to maximize the All-Pro linebacker's unique versatility as defenses surely devote more attention toward stopping him in Year 2. "When you come into something and you're first new, they don't really know who you are," Quinn said. "That happens a lot at wide receiver where, OK, after a while this guy needs a double team. When you have an excellent player who you line up at one position, they can still make a huge impact. You see that with defensive ends all throughout time: do they chip them, do they find a way to go. What's unique about Micah, I believe, is the way we can align him in different spots where he's counted as a down guy and as an off the (ball) guy. "So I think that's important to say, where's the alignment and how we would deploy him from there? Because certainly they value his rush ability and his speed, but we want to make sure we're not just putting hm into one spot. That's kind of part of the uniqueness of him, [and we'll try to feature that as often as we can." -Rob Phillips (8/3)
6 / 16

Chess Moves With Micah

For a split second, it seemed like Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might have delivered some breaking news about Micah Parsons.

"I'm sure you probably heard he's working with the running backs with (position coach) Skip Peete," Quinn quipped to the media. "(And the) wide receivers. Kicking…"

Not really.

Quinn was joking. But the message was clear: Parsons can do just about anything he sets his mind to on the football field.

The key for Quinn is to continue finding ways to maximize the All-Pro linebacker's unique versatility as defenses surely devote more attention toward stopping him in Year 2.

"When you come into something and you're first new, they don't really know who you are," Quinn said. "That happens a lot at wide receiver where, OK, after a while this guy needs a double team. When you have an excellent player who you line up at one position, they can still make a huge impact. You see that with defensive ends all throughout time: do they chip them, do they find a way to go. What's unique about Micah, I believe, is the way we can align him in different spots where he's counted as a down guy and as an off the (ball) guy.

"So I think that's important to say, where's the alignment and how we would deploy him from there? Because certainly they value his rush ability and his speed, but we want to make sure we're not just putting hm into one spot. That's kind of part of the uniqueness of him, [and we'll try to feature that as often as we can."

-Rob Phillips (8/3)

Tight End U Cowboys rookie tight end Jake Ferguson is soaking up as much knowledge as he can during his first NFL training camp. Ferguson says he's getting helpful tips from starter Dalton Schultz. And in late June, during the five-week summer break between minicamp and training camp, Ferguson attended "Tight End U" in Nashville – the annual symposium founded by the 49ers' George Kittle, the Chiefs' Travis Kelce and former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen. "It's a great experience," Ferguson said Monday. "You get there and you just want to hear everything they have to say, no matter what they say. Me being a younger guy, a rookie, I just wanted to take as many notes as possible." The Cowboys drafted Ferguson in the fourth round to provide depth behind Schultz and contribute in two-tight end packages. "I've got pretty high expectations for myself," he said. "I kind of keep those to myself, but I definitely want to get on the field and make an impact wherever." -Rob Phillips (8/1)
7 / 16

Tight End U

Cowboys rookie tight end Jake Ferguson is soaking up as much knowledge as he can during his first NFL training camp.

Ferguson says he's getting helpful tips from starter Dalton Schultz. And in late June, during the five-week summer break between minicamp and training camp, Ferguson attended "Tight End U" in Nashville – the annual symposium founded by the 49ers' George Kittle, the Chiefs' Travis Kelce and former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.

"It's a great experience," Ferguson said Monday. "You get there and you just want to hear everything they have to say, no matter what they say. Me being a younger guy, a rookie, I just wanted to take as many notes as possible."

The Cowboys drafted Ferguson in the fourth round to provide depth behind Schultz and contribute in two-tight end packages.

"I've got pretty high expectations for myself," he said. "I kind of keep those to myself, but I definitely want to get on the field and make an impact wherever."

-Rob Phillips (8/1)

Thin at TE Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson tweaked his hamstring at the beginning of Tuesday's practice, and veteran Jeremy Sprinkle did not practice due to a sore Achilles, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. Neither injury appears to be serious. The Cowboys don't have a regular practice again until Thursday. Sean McKeon, Ian Bunting and Peyton Hendershot got more practice reps with starter Dalton Schultz on Tuesday. -Rob Phillips (8/2)
8 / 16

Thin at TE

Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson tweaked his hamstring at the beginning of Tuesday's practice, and veteran Jeremy Sprinkle did not practice due to a sore Achilles, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Neither injury appears to be serious. The Cowboys don't have a regular practice again until Thursday.

Sean McKeon, Ian Bunting and Peyton Hendershot got more practice reps with starter Dalton Schultz on Tuesday.

-Rob Phillips (8/2)

Back In Action Second-year linebacker Jabril Cox set and accomplished a personal goal to be back from knee surgery by the time the Cowboys got to Oxnard. "I took it personal to get back healthy and get ready for training camp," he said. "I knew during the offseason that we needed to work hard just to get ahead of schedule and going through the rehab. And that's a big testament to (director of rehabilitation) Britt (Brown) and (head athletic trainer) Jim (Maurer) and the training staff." Cox, drafted in the fourth round last year, tore his ACL on Halloween against the Vikings and missed the rest of his rookie season. Back healthy, he's currently on a rep count in practice but doesn't have any physical limitations. "The thought process is just make my reads and go," he said. "I don't even think about the leg." – Rob Phillips (7/29)
9 / 16

Back In Action

Second-year linebacker Jabril Cox set and accomplished a personal goal to be back from knee surgery by the time the Cowboys got to Oxnard.

"I took it personal to get back healthy and get ready for training camp," he said. "I knew during the offseason that we needed to work hard just to get ahead of schedule and going through the rehab. And that's a big testament to (director of rehabilitation) Britt (Brown) and (head athletic trainer) Jim (Maurer) and the training staff."

Cox, drafted in the fourth round last year, tore his ACL on Halloween against the Vikings and missed the rest of his rookie season.

Back healthy, he's currently on a rep count in practice but doesn't have any physical limitations.

"The thought process is just make my reads and go," he said. "I don't even think about the leg."

– Rob Phillips (7/29)

Tyron Feeling Great Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith had another productive season in 2021 but again battled through injuries, missing five games with an ankle issue and on the COVID-19 reserve list. Here in camp, Smith feels ready to roll. "I feel in good shape coming into this year, especially not having to deal with any kind of injuries," he said. "…This is probably the strongest I've felt in a while, the quickest I've felt in a while.  I'm excited to see how the season is going to go." – Rob Phillips (7/29)
10 / 16

Tyron Feeling Great

Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith had another productive season in 2021 but again battled through injuries, missing five games with an ankle issue and on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Here in camp, Smith feels ready to roll.

"I feel in good shape coming into this year, especially not having to deal with any kind of injuries," he said. "…This is probably the strongest I've felt in a while, the quickest I've felt in a while.

I'm excited to see how the season is going to go."

– Rob Phillips (7/29)

Happy 29th! For the seventh time in his career, Dak Prescott celebrated his birthday during training camp. The fans in the stands and lining the fence sang "Happy Birthday" to Prescott throughout the early portions of Friday's practice. – Rob Phillips (7/29)
11 / 16

Happy 29th!

For the seventh time in his career, Dak Prescott celebrated his birthday during training camp.

The fans in the stands and lining the fence sang "Happy Birthday" to Prescott throughout the early portions of Friday's practice.

– Rob Phillips (7/29)

CeeDee Stepping Up CeeDee Lamb is stepping into the No. 1 receiver role for the first time in his NFL career, but it's not exactly a new feeling. He's been the featured option on offense all his life. "I'm kind of used to it just obviously through college, all through high school," he said. "I'm used to the attention." That said, Lamb is fully aware he must shoulder more responsibility now that Amari Cooper is in Cleveland and fellow Cowboys starter Michael Gallup is still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery. "Understanding the situation not having Coop here and then MG for the first couple games or however long he's out, just understanding that we have to be more locked in than ever and hoping to build on that," Lamb said. Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott arguably had their best practice yet in Oxnard. They connected multiple times in team drills, including a one-handed catch from Lamb and a touchdown grab in a two-minute, end-of-game drill. – Rob Phillips (7/29)
12 / 16

CeeDee Stepping Up

CeeDee Lamb is stepping into the No. 1 receiver role for the first time in his NFL career, but it's not exactly a new feeling. He's been the featured option on offense all his life.

"I'm kind of used to it just obviously through college, all through high school," he said. "I'm used to the attention."

That said, Lamb is fully aware he must shoulder more responsibility now that Amari Cooper is in Cleveland and fellow Cowboys starter Michael Gallup is still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery.

"Understanding the situation not having Coop here and then MG for the first couple games or however long he's out, just understanding that we have to be more locked in than ever and hoping to build on that," Lamb said.

Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott arguably had their best practice yet in Oxnard. They connected multiple times in team drills, including a one-handed catch from Lamb and a touchdown grab in a two-minute, end-of-game drill.

– Rob Phillips (7/29)

Full Strength Ezekiel Elliott played in all 18 games last year, counting playoffs, but clearly wasn't himself. The veteran running back managed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in six seasons, but the partially-torn PCL he suffered in Week 4 against Carolina limited his effectiveness the rest of the season, though a knee brace he wore late in the year did provide some stability. "I would say just my burst," he said. "It (the injury) definitely limited my burst. Just the stiffness, keeping it warm on the sideline, but mostly the burst." As training camp gets underway here in Oxnard, Elliott's right knee is back to 100% after an offseason of rest. "I'll say a lot more this offseason was just kind of focusing on the knee, focusing on the muscles around it, making sure getting them back to full strength and getting them back going," he said. "It definitely was frustrating and definitely frustrating certain parts of the year. But it's football. I think today might be the only day everyone's going to be 100%. From here on out, everyone's going to have a couple bumps and bruises and no one's going to be 100. So just trying to do everything I can off the field to make sure I preserve my health and (be) ready for Sundays." – Rob Phillips (7/27)
13 / 16

Full Strength

Ezekiel Elliott played in all 18 games last year, counting playoffs, but clearly wasn't himself.

The veteran running back managed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in six seasons, but the partially-torn PCL he suffered in Week 4 against Carolina limited his effectiveness the rest of the season, though a knee brace he wore late in the year did provide some stability.

"I would say just my burst," he said. "It (the injury) definitely limited my burst. Just the stiffness, keeping it warm on the sideline, but mostly the burst."

As training camp gets underway here in Oxnard, Elliott's right knee is back to 100% after an offseason of rest.

"I'll say a lot more this offseason was just kind of focusing on the knee, focusing on the muscles around it, making sure getting them back to full strength and getting them back going," he said.

"It definitely was frustrating and definitely frustrating certain parts of the year. But it's football. I think today might be the only day everyone's going to be 100%. From here on out, everyone's going to have a couple bumps and bruises and no one's going to be 100. So just trying to do everything I can off the field to make sure I preserve my health and (be) ready for Sundays."

– Rob Phillips (7/27)

Micah's 2nd Camp It didn't take long in last year's training camp to see that Micah Parsons would instantly impact the Cowboys' defense, and did he ever, posting 13.0 sacks and 64 tackles on his way to NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Head coach Mike McCarthy believes Parsons is poised to make a second-year jump. "When you see Micah (in Wednesday's first camp practice), he's lost a little weight. He's had a really good offseason," McCarthy said. "Obviously Year 2 and how people look at him and how they'll have to game plan against him, we've had a whole year to implement the schemes around that and make sure we're giving him the opportunities that he needs. But leading up to this point, he's definitely put himself in position to take a big second-year jump. And that may not show up statistically, but it's really his impact definitely will be a big part of our defensive success." – Rob Phillips (7/26)
14 / 16

Micah's 2nd Camp

It didn't take long in last year's training camp to see that Micah Parsons would instantly impact the Cowboys' defense, and did he ever, posting 13.0 sacks and 64 tackles on his way to NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Head coach Mike McCarthy believes Parsons is poised to make a second-year jump.

"When you see Micah (in Wednesday's first camp practice), he's lost a little weight. He's had a really good offseason," McCarthy said. "Obviously Year 2 and how people look at him and how they'll have to game plan against him, we've had a whole year to implement the schemes around that and make sure we're giving him the opportunities that he needs. But leading up to this point, he's definitely put himself in position to take a big second-year jump. And that may not show up statistically, but it's really his impact definitely will be a big part of our defensive success."

– Rob Phillips (7/26)

Camping Out? Tight end Dalton Schultz reported to training camp Monday on the one-year, $10.4 million franchise tag, not a new long-term deal he hoped to secure before the July 15 negotiating deadline. Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team was hopeful to reach a deal before July 15 and remains optimistic that one will be reached after the season, when talks can resume. "We tried," Jones said. "It wasn't that we weren't necessarily talking about a long-term deal. … Sometimes it's just when you're getting your hands around what this team is not only going to look like this year but look like in the future, then you have to play that hand that way. I certainly understand where Dalton's coming from. He represents everything we want in a Dallas Cowboy, on and off the field. …. He's an available player who plays at a high level. "So it's not that we didn't want him on a long-term deal. It's just about getting to the right answer on that. And I think we ultimately will. I think Dalton's going to be a long-term Cowboy here. It just didn't work out to get the long-term part of that figured out this time around." – Rob Phillips (7/26)
15 / 16

Camping Out?

Tight end Dalton Schultz reported to training camp Monday on the one-year, $10.4 million franchise tag, not a new long-term deal he hoped to secure before the July 15 negotiating deadline.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team was hopeful to reach a deal before July 15 and remains optimistic that one will be reached after the season, when talks can resume.

"We tried," Jones said. "It wasn't that we weren't necessarily talking about a long-term deal. … Sometimes it's just when you're getting your hands around what this team is not only going to look like this year but look like in the future, then you have to play that hand that way. I certainly understand where Dalton's coming from. He represents everything we want in a Dallas Cowboy, on and off the field. …. He's an available player who plays at a high level.

"So it's not that we didn't want him on a long-term deal. It's just about getting to the right answer on that. And I think we ultimately will. I think Dalton's going to be a long-term Cowboy here.

It just didn't work out to get the long-term part of that figured out this time around."

– Rob Phillips (7/26)

Cap Considerations The Cowboys reportedly have over $20 million in salary cap space as training camp begins, and while the team won't rule out future moves to make this year's team better, they also have a strong belief in their "young foundation," says chief operating officer Stephen Jones. "It's time to give some of our young players – like a CeeDee Lamb, like a (Terence) Steele and a Tyler Smith and a (Matt) Waletzko and a (Josh) Ball – the opportunity to step up. That's what you look for in these players," Jones said. "Same thing in the defensive line. You draft a Sam Williams, you've got a (Dante) Fowler, you've got a Dorance Armstrong who may have been hard to keep (before he re-signed in March). We have a good, young roster over the last two or three or four drafts that are going to be coming up and that we're going to keep around here because we do like our young foundation.  "I'm just looking forward to seeing what this camp brings for our young group. We certainly do have some dry powder if we need to use it. … But I do think we're sitting in a good spot – No. 1, to see what these young players can do, but No. 2, if we need to make improvements to this roster and there's opportunities to do that, then we'll look at it." – Rob Phillips (7/26)
16 / 16

Cap Considerations

The Cowboys reportedly have over $20 million in salary cap space as training camp begins, and while the team won't rule out future moves to make this year's team better, they also have a strong belief in their "young foundation," says chief operating officer Stephen Jones.

"It's time to give some of our young players – like a CeeDee Lamb, like a (Terence) Steele and a Tyler Smith and a (Matt) Waletzko and a (Josh) Ball – the opportunity to step up. That's what you look for in these players," Jones said. "Same thing in the defensive line. You draft a Sam Williams, you've got a (Dante) Fowler, you've got a Dorance Armstrong who may have been hard to keep (before he re-signed in March). We have a good, young roster over the last two or three or four drafts that are going to be coming up and that we're going to keep around here because we do like our young foundation.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing what this camp brings for our young group. We certainly do have some dry powder if we need to use it. … But I do think we're sitting in a good spot – No. 1, to see what these young players can do, but No. 2, if we need to make improvements to this roster and there's opportunities to do that, then we'll look at it."

– Rob Phillips (7/26)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notes: Anthony Barr Signs; WR Houston Impresses

Follow here for the latest Dallas Cowboys news and notes from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

news

Camp Notes: LB Anthony Barr Arrives; More

Follow here for the latest Dallas Cowboys news and notes from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

news

Notes: Micah's Encore; Targets For Lamb; Kickers

Follow here for the latest Dallas Cowboys news and notes from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

news

Notes: Backup TEs Dealing With Injuries; More

Follow here for the latest Dallas Cowboys news and notes from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

news

Notes: Jake Ferguson Embraces Learning Curve

Cowboys rookie tight end Jake Ferguson is soaking up as much knowledge as he can during his first NFL training camp.

news

Notes: CeeDee Stepping Up; Jabril Cox's Return

CeeDee Lamb is stepping into the No. 1 receiver role for the first time in his NFL career, but it's not exactly a new feeling. He's been the featured option on offense all his life.

news

Camp Notes: Ezekiel Elliott Back To Full Strength

As training camp gets underway here in Oxnard, Elliott's right knee is back to 100% after an offseason of rest.

news

Minicamp Notes: Rookies Shine In All Three Phases

The Cowboys had their first minicamp practice of the offseason Tuesday, and it was a big day for the rookies, who stood out in all three phrases.

news

Notes: Dak's Health, Tyron Update & WR Shortage

Filling out the notebook for Wednesday's OTA practice includes injury updates on several key offensive players.

news

Notebook: New Kicker? O-Line Help & OT Rules

Down at the NFL owners' meetings in Florida, Stephen Jones addressed a variety of topics, from their own draft needs to finding a kicker, the overtime rules and much more.

news

Notes: Kearse & Kittle, Gregory's Matchup; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #SFvsDAL | Wildcard Round

Advertising