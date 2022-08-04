Camp Notes: LB Anthony Barr Arrives; More

OXNARD, Calif. – New linebacker Anthony Barr has arrived in Oxnard and was still getting his physical completed as the Cowboys began practice Thursday.
Barr agreed to a one-year deal Wednesday. Once Barr officially signs and joins the team, head coach Mike McCarthy says he'll be another weapon for the defense "on and off the ball."
"I think when you look at packages and how we feature Micah (Parsons), I think it gives you another weapon, another excellent player on and off the ball," McCarthy said. "I think when you get in and out of packages as you build your system for a 17-game season, I know the defensive staff is real excited to have another piece."
-Rob Phillips (8/4)
