Catch-Up: Biggest Headlines From This Short Week

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week.

  • In a season when the Cowboys need increased leadership from Ezekiel Elliott more than ever, he's fumbled the ball five times in six games. "Elliott told the media on Wednesday that he's addressing the issue this week by going into the film room and watching footage of every fumble in his career, perhaps looking for issues that he was getting away with earlier in his career which are now catching up to him," writes Jonny Auping. [Read Auping on the promise Elliott made to his teammates.]
  • There's a lot to grapple with when you're only thinking about what's happening with the Cowboys. There's even more to figure out when you take a step back and look at the NFC East. "Excluding the strike-shortened 1982 season, no team has ever clinched the East with fewer than nine wins since the NFL expanded to a 16-game schedule in 1978," Rob Phillips writes. "Only three teams have clinched the division with fewer than 10 wins." [Read Phillips 3 & Out on the O-line, the defense, and the NFC East.]

  • If the safety position isn't getting the job done alongside Xavier Woods, are there any more options? Rob Phillips and David Helman try to answer that question. [Read Friday's mailbag]
  • A few months ago we might have called Connor Williams a young player with plenty of potential. Life changes fast. This Sunday he'll be the only available offensive linemen with legitimate starting experience. [Jonny Auping on Williams' fast-track into a veteran]

