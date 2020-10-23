Catch-Up: Biggest Headlines From This Short Week

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Tuesday
- There's no way of getting around it: Monday night's loss to the Cardinals was a disaster on every level. Rob Phillips, Isaiah Stanback, Hek'ma Harrison, and Kyle Youmans try to pick up the pieces and figure out what really went wrong. [Watch the full segment of Talkin' Cowboys].
- You have to imagine the frustrations are high inside the Cowboys' locker room right now. If Mike McCarthy thought the honeymoon was over after Week 1, it's hard to articulate the challenge he's facing in Week 7," David Helman writes. But apparently Mike McCarthy isn't focused on what is being said about his team's attitude. [Read Helman on why McCarthy is unfazed by reports of frustration].
- Blake Jarwin was supposed to have his breakout season in 2020 before an ACL injury sidelined him in Week 1. Brad Sham and Dani Surek had Jawin on the Cowboys Hour to talk about his health and the Cowboys' season. [Watch The Cowboys Hour here].
- Divisional games are always full of consequence and unpredictability, especially when the NFC East is as wide open as it is this year. [Nick Eatman and Kyle Youmans on the five biggest storylines for Washington and Dallas heading into Sunday.]
Wednesday
- In a season when the Cowboys need increased leadership from Ezekiel Elliott more than ever, he's fumbled the ball five times in six games. "Elliott told the media on Wednesday that he's addressing the issue this week by going into the film room and watching footage of every fumble in his career, perhaps looking for issues that he was getting away with earlier in his career which are now catching up to him," writes Jonny Auping. [Read Auping on the promise Elliott made to his teammates.]
- There's a lot to grapple with when you're only thinking about what's happening with the Cowboys. There's even more to figure out when you take a step back and look at the NFC East. "Excluding the strike-shortened 1982 season, no team has ever clinched the East with fewer than nine wins since the NFL expanded to a 16-game schedule in 1978," Rob Phillips writes. "Only three teams have clinched the division with fewer than 10 wins." [Read Phillips 3 & Out on the O-line, the defense, and the NFC East.]
Thursday
- Andy Dalton's first start with the Cowboys was nothing short of a disaster. But he's the quarterback going forward, and he bounced back from difficult circumstances plenty of times when he was in Cincinnati. [Watch Dalton explain why he's getting more comfortable and acclimated as the starter]
- The Cowboys aren't getting a great return on investment from their biggest contracts this year. "This league will quickly teach you that nothing is permanent," writes David Helman. "Not many things are even long-lasting. The remainder of this season will likely shape McCarthy's opinion about the core of this team and what he wants it to look like." [Read Helman's deep dive on the roster problems in Writer's Block].
Friday
- If the safety position isn't getting the job done alongside Xavier Woods, are there any more options? Rob Phillips and David Helman try to answer that question. [Read Friday's mailbag]
- A few months ago we might have called Connor Williams a young player with plenty of potential. Life changes fast. This Sunday he'll be the only available offensive linemen with legitimate starting experience. [Jonny Auping on Williams' fast-track into a veteran]