Cowboys Catch-Up: Analyzing Rookies, Depth Chart

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- This year's draft class could prove to be one of the most important for the Cowboys in years. Isaiah Stanback, Hek'ma Harrison, Rob Phillips, and Kyle Youmans break down how the rookies looked in minicamp [Watch Talkin' Cowboys discuss their first look of the rookies on the field]
- Third round pick Chauncey Golston was tentatively drafted to play defensive end for the Cowboys, but he might share a similarly versatile qualities as former Cowboy Tyrone Crawford [Jonny Auping on Golston's plan to be a "Swiss Army Knife"]
Tuesday
- The Cowboys have had a number of defensive coordinators over the past decade, but Dan Quinn might be the most hands on. "Quinn, who replaced Mike Nolan in January after six seasons as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach, spent time working directly with the four defensive linemen in camp,'' Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on Quinn working directly with the players]
Wednesday
- The Cowboys used the draft to upgrade their linebackers, but they already had linebackers. Dave Helman, Ambar Garcia, Derek Eagleton, and Nick Eatman wonder what that means [Watch Cowboys Break figure out which linebackers will play where]
- You've probably already studied the Cowboys' schedule, but you might have overlooked one game. "But for the 17 games on this schedule – and yes that still feels very weird to say – I think there's a game no one is really talking about," Nick Eatman writes [Eatman on the key game that nobody is talking about]
- Seventh-round picks have to do everything they can to make the roster. "Matt Farniok played everywhere in four seasons at Nebraska, where he became just the 13th two-time captain in program history," Rob Phillips writes. "He made 26 starts at right tackle from his freshman year through his junior season. As a senior he moved inside, mostly at right guard." [Phillips on Farniok's willingness to play anywhere]
Thursday
- The Cowboys have barely seen any of their players step on the field, but NFL analyst Bucky Brooks think they already have an advantage. "With the NFL slashing preseason games and players negotiating reduced time on the field during OTAs and mini-camps, the Cowboys could find their rhythm sooner than their opponents due to extra reps and instruction," Brooks writes [Read all of this weeks 5 Bucks]
- Linebacker Jabril Cox and offensive tackle Josh Ball officially signed contracts with the Cowboys this week. "That means six of the Cowboys' 11 draft picks are under contract," Rob Phillips writes [Phillips on the pair of fourth rounders putting pen to paper]
Friday
- Are the rookies going to provide turnovers? What makes Dan Quinn an upgrade over Mike Nolan? David Helman and Jonny Auping try to answer these questions [Read all of Friday's mailbag]
- The dates and times for the Cowboys' four preseason games have been finalized [Find out when exactly the Cowboys will face off against NFL teams for the first time]
- The Cowboys always manage to have the biggest plotlines in the NFL, but Kelsey and Dave think there quite a few stories that are flying under the radar [Watch The Star At Night break down the sneaky good storylines]