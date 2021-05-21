Cowboys Catch-Up

Cowboys Catch-Up: Analyzing Rookies, Depth Chart

May 21, 2021 at 03:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Cowboys-Catch-Up--Analyzing-Rookies,-Depth-Chart-hero

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

Tuesday

  • The Cowboys have had a number of defensive coordinators over the past decade, but Dan Quinn might be the most hands on. "Quinn, who replaced Mike Nolan in January after six seasons as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach, spent time working directly with the four defensive linemen in camp,'' Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on Quinn working directly with the players]

Wednesday

  • The Cowboys used the draft to upgrade their linebackers, but they already had linebackers. Dave Helman, Ambar Garcia, Derek Eagleton, and Nick Eatman wonder what that means [Watch Cowboys Break figure out which linebackers will play where]
  • You've probably already studied the Cowboys' schedule, but you might have overlooked one game. "But for the 17 games on this schedule – and yes that still feels very weird to say – I think there's a game no one is really talking about," Nick Eatman writes [Eatman on the key game that nobody is talking about]
  • Seventh-round picks have to do everything they can to make the roster. "Matt Farniok played everywhere in four seasons at Nebraska, where he became just the 13th two-time captain in program history," Rob Phillips writes. "He made 26 starts at right tackle from his freshman year through his junior season. As a senior he moved inside, mostly at right guard." [Phillips on Farniok's willingness to play anywhere]

Thursday

  • The Cowboys have barely seen any of their players step on the field, but NFL analyst Bucky Brooks think they already have an advantage. "With the NFL slashing preseason games and players negotiating reduced time on the field during OTAs and mini-camps, the Cowboys could find their rhythm sooner than their opponents due to extra reps and instruction," Brooks writes [Read all of this weeks 5 Bucks]
  • Linebacker Jabril Cox and offensive tackle Josh Ball officially signed contracts with the Cowboys this week. "That means six of the Cowboys' 11 draft picks are under contract," Rob Phillips writes [Phillips on the pair of fourth rounders putting pen to paper]

Friday

Related Content

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Schedule Release & Minicamp

Check out all the headlines from a busy rookie minicamp at The Star, along with all coverage from the schedule release, including a video you either missed, or simply need to watch again.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Post-Draft Breakdowns Galore

The NFL Draft has come and gone but the analysis sure hasn't stopped. Check out the post-draft content from the week from favorite picks to highly-debated decisions.
news

Catch-Up: Recap Cowboys' Entire Draft Coverage

It was easy to miss a headline or two, considering the Cowboys picked 11 players over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories from Thursday to Sunday.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Backup QBs and Corner Debates

Get all of the top headlines from this week as the Cowboys close in on the NFL Draft, with videos, articles and of course, debated analysis on the No. 10 overall pick and more.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Prospects and Defense Debates

Catching up on the biggest Cowboys news and analysis of the week, from Aldon Smith's free agent departure to our staff's favorite under-the-radar draft prospects.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Draft Talk and Jersey Numbers

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
news

Catch-Up: 17th Game, Pro Days & Draft Strategy

Recap the top headlines of the week, from scouting reports of the new players, to the addition of the 17th regular-season game and much more.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Signings And McCarthy Talks

Check out the top headlines of another busy week of free agency, from defensive additions to the head coach holding his first press conference of the offseason.                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: This Week's Biggest Storylines 

Recap the entire week for the Cowboys in free agency with the top headlines and analysis of a busy week.
news

Catch Up: Recapping Top Headlines From The Week

Check out the top headlines from the past week, ranging from various opinions on Dak Prescott's contract situation to positions of need heading into the draft.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping The News From Mocks To Dak

Review some of the big headlines of the week, from Drew Pearson finding out his HOF selection to the most recent mock drafts to a highlight reel dedicated to only Dak Prescott.
Advertising