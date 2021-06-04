Catch-Up: Top Headlines From OTA Practice Week 

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Tuesday
- It's great to see the players back on the field, but according to Hek'ma Harrison, Kyle Youmans, and Rob Phillips, plenty of those players are competing with each other [Watch Talkin' Cowboys break down the top 5 position battles]
- 2020 was supposed to be Blake Jarwin's breakout season before he tore his ACL in Week 1. "It might have been overshadowed by injuries to the likes of Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, but the loss of Jarwin so early in the season is a tremendous what-if from this past season," David Helman writes [Helman on the progress Jarwin has made in his recovery]
Wednesday
- What are realistic expectations for this Cowboys team? Nick Eatman, Derek Eagleton, Ambar Garcia, and Dave Helman have some thoughts [Watch Cowboys Break predict the team's win totals]
- Jayron Kearse's signing didn't make a big splash, but that doesn't mean he won't have an impact. "He eventually signed in Dallas for a variety of reasons, but there's no denying the veteran safety chose a team with one of the most wide open depth charts in the league," David Helman writes [Helman on the opportunity in front of Kearse]
Thursday
- Do you know the difference between OTAs and minicamp? What's a new coordinator's role this time of the year? Isaiah Stanback and Nate Newton are the right guys to ask [Watch Hangin' with the Boys explain what Dan Quinn is doing during OTAs]
- What's Ben McAdoo's role? Is Tony Pollard lining up at a different position? Will the Cowboys practice against another NFL team? [Jonny Auping with four intriguing reveals from Mike McCarthy's Wednesday press conference]
- The Cowboys drafted two linebackers and then declined to pick up Leighton Vander Esch's fifth-year option. "Vander Esch has no hard feelings," writes Rob Phillips. "And none of it alters his goal to make himself the best player possible." [Phillips on Vander Esch's mindset about his place on the team]
- La'el Collins is back after essentially a year-off from hip surgery. "Collins and the Cowboys held out until Week 3 of last year before having hip surgery, and the decision was not one that came easy," Jonny Auping writes [Auping on the status of Collins' health in OTAs]
Friday
- Remember senior superlatives? Kelsey and Dave hand out their own versions for the summer with the Cowboys [Watch The Star at Night discuss who's "most likely" to do what]
- How will Jabril Cox get on the field? Which rookie cornerback has looked most impressive? David Helman and Jonny Auping try to answer these questions [Read Friday's mailbag]
- Terrell Basham has experienced losing seasons before joining the Cowboys and, frankly, he's sick of it [Watch Basham discuss his next chapter with the Cowboys]
- It's hard to remember a time when Tyron Smith wasn't battling injuries. "From herniated discs to stingers, Smith has been plagued by various injuries since 2016," David Helman writes [Helman on what Smith still has left to prove]