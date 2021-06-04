Catch-Up: Top Headlines From OTA Practice Week 

Cowboys Catch-Up

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Tuesday

  • It's great to see the players back on the field, but according to Hek'ma Harrison, Kyle Youmans, and Rob Phillips, plenty of those players are competing with each other [Watch Talkin' Cowboys break down the top 5 position battles]
  • 2020 was supposed to be Blake Jarwin's breakout season before he tore his ACL in Week 1. "It might have been overshadowed by injuries to the likes of Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, but the loss of Jarwin so early in the season is a tremendous what-if from this past season," David Helman writes [Helman on the progress Jarwin has made in his recovery]

Wednesday

  • What are realistic expectations for this Cowboys team? Nick Eatman, Derek Eagleton, Ambar Garcia, and Dave Helman have some thoughts [Watch Cowboys Break predict the team's win totals]
  • Jayron Kearse's signing didn't make a big splash, but that doesn't mean he won't have an impact. "He eventually signed in Dallas for a variety of reasons, but there's no denying the veteran safety chose a team with one of the most wide open depth charts in the league," David Helman writes [Helman on the opportunity in front of Kearse]

Thursday

Friday

