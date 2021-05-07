Cowboys Catch-Up: Post-Draft Breakdowns Galore

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Kyle Youmans, Rob Phillips, Hek'ma Harrison, and Isaiah Stanback have their draft grades, and they took calls to see what the fans think. [Watch Talkin' Cowboys do a full draft recap]
- After the Cowboys drafted two linebackers they declined the 5th-year option on Leighton Vander Esch. "That means Vander Esch, the club's first-round pick in 2018, is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal unless both sides agree to an extension at some point," Rob Phillips writes [Phillips on the what the move means for Vander Esch]
- The DallasCowboys.com staff writers have been preparing for the NFL Draft since January. Monday they each broke down their favorite pick, their thoughts on Micah Parsons, the best value, and the pick that made them scratch their heads [Read about how the staff writers feel about the Cowboys' draft]
Tuesday
- Bryan Broaddus and Dave Helman watched every second of the 2021 NFL Draft, and they both studied the film coming in. After it all wrapped up, they shared their thoughts. [Watch the Draft Show do a final wrap up on all their draft talk]
- You won't find anyone more clued into both the NFL Draft and the way the Cowboys' front office makes decisions than David Helman. "The first round is only one aspect of a draft class," Helman writes. "Throughout the weekend, the Cowboys seemed to walk the tightrope between "want" and 'need.'" [Read Helman parse through the Cowboys' draft adaptability]
Wednesday
- Nick Eatman, Dave Helman, Ambar Garcia, and Derek Eagleton have their favorite picks, but they didn't love every one of the Cowboys' draft decisions. [Watch Cowboys Break go over their favorite draft picks]
- The Cowboys added 11 rookies through the draft, but on Wednesday they let go of a veteran. "The team released three-year starter Antwaun Woods on Wednesday morning, taking his $2.1 million salary off the books in the process," David Helman writes [Helman on the release of Antwaun Woods]
- In fact, the Cowboys parted way with six players this week. [Rob Phillips with the full list of players the Cowboys released]
- Third-round pick Osa Odighizuwa isn't the first one in his family to play in the NFL. "Osa Odighizuwa's brother, Owa, has been through what Osa went through Friday night," Jonny Auping writes. "Actually, he went through almost exactly what his brother went through. In 2015 Owa was the 74th overall pick by the New York Giants, one spot ahead of where his brother would be drafted." [Auping on Odighizuwa NFL pedigree]
Thursday
- Will McClay is the secret mastermind behind any Cowboys draft night. He hopped on 105.3 The Fan this week. [Listen to Will McClay break down the thought process behind last weekend's draft]
- Kyle Youmans' pre-draft scouting was so thorough that he even has the low-down on the undrafted free agents that the Cowboys have brought in. [Check out Youmans' breakdown of wide receiver Brennan Eagles]
- Fifth-round draft pick Simi Fehoko has had quite the journey to the NFL, but his confidence was the real story on Day 3. "What we saw of him in college is just a taste of what's to come, according to Fehoko," Jonny Auping writes. [Auping on Fehoko's claim he can be the best receiver in his draft class]
Friday
- Should the Cowboys convert Jabril Cox to safety? Why did they draft Kelvin Joseph over Asante Samuel Jr.? Rob Phillips and David Helman try to answer these questions [Read Friday's mailbag]
- The Cowboys prioritized defense in the draft, but did they make the right moves? Nate Newton and Jesse Holley have thoughts [Watch Hangin' with the Boys feel out the draft]