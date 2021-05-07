Cowboys Catch-Up

Cowboys Catch-Up: Post-Draft Breakdowns Galore

May 07, 2021 at 03:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Cowboys-Catch-Up-Post-Draft-Breakdowns-Galore-hero

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

  • Kyle Youmans, Rob Phillips, Hek'ma Harrison, and Isaiah Stanback have their draft grades, and they took calls to see what the fans think. [Watch Talkin' Cowboys do a full draft recap]
  • After the Cowboys drafted two linebackers they declined the 5th-year option on Leighton Vander Esch. "That means Vander Esch, the club's first-round pick in 2018, is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal unless both sides agree to an extension at some point," Rob Phillips writes [Phillips on the what the move means for Vander Esch]
  • The DallasCowboys.com staff writers have been preparing for the NFL Draft since January. Monday they each broke down their favorite pick, their thoughts on Micah Parsons, the best value, and the pick that made them scratch their heads [Read about how the staff writers feel about the Cowboys' draft]

Tuesday

Wednesday

  • Nick Eatman, Dave Helman, Ambar Garcia, and Derek Eagleton have their favorite picks, but they didn't love every one of the Cowboys' draft decisions. [Watch Cowboys Break go over their favorite draft picks]
  • The Cowboys added 11 rookies through the draft, but on Wednesday they let go of a veteran. "The team released three-year starter Antwaun Woods on Wednesday morning, taking his $2.1 million salary off the books in the process," David Helman writes [Helman on the release of Antwaun Woods]
  • In fact, the Cowboys parted way with six players this week. [Rob Phillips with the full list of players the Cowboys released]
  • Third-round pick Osa Odighizuwa isn't the first one in his family to play in the NFL. "Osa Odighizuwa's brother, Owa, has been through what Osa went through Friday night," Jonny Auping writes. "Actually, he went through almost exactly what his brother went through. In 2015 Owa was the 74th overall pick by the New York Giants, one spot ahead of where his brother would be drafted." [Auping on Odighizuwa NFL pedigree]

Thursday

Friday

  • Should the Cowboys convert Jabril Cox to safety? Why did they draft Kelvin Joseph over Asante Samuel Jr.? Rob Phillips and David Helman try to answer these questions [Read Friday's mailbag]
  • The Cowboys prioritized defense in the draft, but did they make the right moves? Nate Newton and Jesse Holley have thoughts [Watch Hangin' with the Boys feel out the draft]

Related Content

news

Catch-Up: Recap Cowboys' Entire Draft Coverage

It was easy to miss a headline or two, considering the Cowboys picked 11 players over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories from Thursday to Sunday.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Backup QBs and Corner Debates

Get all of the top headlines from this week as the Cowboys close in on the NFL Draft, with videos, articles and of course, debated analysis on the No. 10 overall pick and more.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Prospects and Defense Debates

Catching up on the biggest Cowboys news and analysis of the week, from Aldon Smith's free agent departure to our staff's favorite under-the-radar draft prospects.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Draft Talk and Jersey Numbers

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
news

Catch-Up: 17th Game, Pro Days & Draft Strategy

Recap the top headlines of the week, from scouting reports of the new players, to the addition of the 17th regular-season game and much more.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Signings And McCarthy Talks

Check out the top headlines of another busy week of free agency, from defensive additions to the head coach holding his first press conference of the offseason.                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: This Week's Biggest Storylines 

Recap the entire week for the Cowboys in free agency with the top headlines and analysis of a busy week.
news

Catch Up: Recapping Top Headlines From The Week

Check out the top headlines from the past week, ranging from various opinions on Dak Prescott's contract situation to positions of need heading into the draft.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping The News From Mocks To Dak

Review some of the big headlines of the week, from Drew Pearson finding out his HOF selection to the most recent mock drafts to a highlight reel dedicated to only Dak Prescott.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Senior to Super – Time To Bowl

From the review of the Senior Bowl to the preview of the Super Bowl, and everything in between, recap a full of Dallas Cowboys content.
news

Catch-Up: From Quinn's Vision To Witt's End & More

This week's headlines range from next year's schedule, Dan Quinn's outlook to the end of the era for a future Hall of Famer. Check out the week that was on DallasCowboys.com.
Advertising