Cowboys Catch-Up: Schedule Release & Minicamp

May 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

  • Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn didn't want to reveal much about the specifics of his defense when he spoke to the media recently. "But Quinn was quite clear where sixth-round draft pick Quinton Bohanna will play on the defensive line," Rob Phillips writes. [Find out where Bohanna will line up]
  • The NFL Regular and Preseason schedule has officially been announced, and it's full of marquee Cowboys matchups [Check out the entire Cowboys schedule here]
  • Single-game tickets are on sale for all the matchups you want to catch in person [Buy single-game here]
  • The DallasCowboys.coms staff took a look at the schedule and they have thoughts on what it means for how this season will go [Read the staff writers' gut feeling on the schedule release]
  • You've probably already taken a look at the NFL Schedule, but you really haven't prepared yourself for the Cowboys' schedule until you've watched this video featuring Jerry Jones and Post Malone [Watch the Cowboys schedule release video]

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

