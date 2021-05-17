Cowboys Catch-Up: Schedule Release & Minicamp

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- The NFL Draft and the biggest wave of free agency are over, but do the Cowboys still have needs on the roster? Hek'ma Harrison, Kyle Youmans, Rob Phillips, and Isaiah Stanback try to pinpoint roster needs [Watch Talkin' Cowboys answer Monday mailbag questions]
- Nashon Wright might have been the biggest surprise of the draft, but the Cowboys picked him for a reason. "He certainly has that one thing Quinn and head coach Mike McCarthy seem to be looking for: length," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman on the great "lengths" the Cowboys went to draft Wright]
Tuesday
- Kelvin Joseph was a surprise pick in the second round, but Bryan Broaddus had already watched all the film on him. [Watch the Draft Breakdown of Kelvin Joseph]
Wednesday
- Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn didn't want to reveal much about the specifics of his defense when he spoke to the media recently. "But Quinn was quite clear where sixth-round draft pick Quinton Bohanna will play on the defensive line," Rob Phillips writes. [Find out where Bohanna will line up]
- The NFL Regular and Preseason schedule has officially been announced, and it's full of marquee Cowboys matchups [Check out the entire Cowboys schedule here]
- Single-game tickets are on sale for all the matchups you want to catch in person [Buy single-game here]
- The DallasCowboys.coms staff took a look at the schedule and they have thoughts on what it means for how this season will go [Read the staff writers' gut feeling on the schedule release]
- You've probably already taken a look at the NFL Schedule, but you really haven't prepared yourself for the Cowboys' schedule until you've watched this video featuring Jerry Jones and Post Malone [Watch the Cowboys schedule release video]
Thursday
- The Cowboys will face plenty of stars this season. Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Bill Belichick, and more. Dave and Kelsey have thoughts on all of them [Watch The Star at Night break down the Cowboys schedule]
- The rookies are finally at The Star for the weekend's mini-camp. [Check out photos of all the draft picks trying on their equipment for the first time]
- Dan Quinn was elusive when asked about where his linebackers will play this season, but Micah Parsons let slip what position he thinks he'll plan in an interview with Nick Eatman [Find out where Parsons says he'll play on the defense]
Friday
- Do the Cowboys have the defensive talent to cover the tight ends on their schedule? Is it too premature to hand out draft grades? Rob Phillips and Jonny Auping try to answer those questions [Read all of Friday's mailbag]
- The Cowboys officially signed 13 rookie free agents this week. [Rob Phillips with the list of every rookie free agent the Cowboys signed so far]
Saturday
- Ever since the Cowboys took Kelvin Joseph with a second-round pick, it seems like just as many people have been talking about his commitment as are talking about his skills. "In the high stakes, football-only world of the NFL, that's bound to raise some concerns about his focus," David Helman writes. "On Friday, the first day of the Cowboys' rookie minicamp, Joseph did his best to sweep those aside." [Helman on why Joseph is "strictly business"]
- Two of the Cowboys' late round picks will apparently be switching positions in the NFL. [Find out which rookies have been informed they are changing positions]
- Nashon Wright is tall and athletic, but a comparison to NFL great Richard Sherman might be a little premature. [Find out why Wright felt he had to reach out to Sherman and clear the air]