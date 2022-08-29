Catch-Up: Blue Carpet, First Takes, Injuries & Wins

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- The defensive line for the Cowboys has more than impressed since late July, and that includes the team's heaviest player in Quinton Bohanna. At 330 pounds, the defensive tackle has made plenty of strides this preseason to give the Cowboys confidence in what he's capable of doing. Rob Phillips took a deep dive on what has changed for Bohanna and the philosophy the Cowboys have adopted on the d-line. [Phillips on Bohanna's "Big Step"]
Tuesday:
- With the news of Liram Hajrullahu being waived in an effort to trim the roster down to 80 players, Brett Maher is now in prime position to be the Cowboys' kicker this season. Layten Praytor caught up with Maher to get some insight on what his mindset is going into the season. [Praytor on Maher's path back to Cowboys]
- Of all the position battles the Cowboys have had during the course of the preseason, the running back competition has stood out due to the immense amount of talent. Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis have continued to duke it out for the third spot behind Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard, and Davis talked on Tuesday about his motivation to make the 53-man roster. [Davis: I'm a Player They Can Trust]
Wednesday:
- There has been no bigger star for the Cowboys this preseason than former USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin. He has immediately impressed in the return game, taking both a punt and a kickoff back for a touchdown against the Chargers. On Wednesday he talked about building off that performance and his burst onto the scene. [Turpin: I Think I Shocked The World]
- Head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the media prior to the final practice at Ford Center at The Star on Wednesday, including the topic of who is in line to take hold of the left guard position. McCarthy tabbed Swiss-army knife Conner McGovern as the leader in the club house but would also see time at center. How would Tyler Smith factor in? Patrik Walker broke it down. [Walker on roles for McGovern/Tyler Smith]
Thursday:
- The day kicked off with a massive crowd outside of The Star in Frisco, where the fans came out to see ESPN's First Take, headlined by Michael Irvin and Stephen A. Smith. Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones had some fun with the crew, especially when he playful accused the usually-critical Smith of being a "fraud" and calling him a real Cowboys fan. Check out the entire scene with a photo gallery of the event.
- The Cowboys took a massive injury blow on Wednesday at during practice with Tyron Smith set to miss time until December with a severe hamstring/knee injury. While Smith's injury is the last thing the Cowboys were hoping for just two weeks before the season begins, Rob Phillips details five options the team could turn towards to fill the void. [Phillips: 5 Options to Replace Tyron Smith]
- Thursday also saw the Cowboys kickoff their season at Ford Center at The Star with the inaugural Season Kickoff presented by Blockchain.com. All the Cowboys' greats from the past and present alongside their families were dressed to impress as they received their awards. Kyle Youmans had the winners and more, right here.
Friday:
- Friday night's 27-26 win to wrap up the preseason against the Seahawks had plenty of big plays, including racking up five turnovers from Seattle. But the highlight of the night went to the duo of Will Grier and Brandon Smith on their incredible touchdown. [Watch: Smith's Toe-Tapping TD]
- Finally healthy off a groin injury that slowed him earlier in the week, Will Grier did all he could to make a final push to overtake Cooper Rush for the backup quarterback spot. "His Friday performance might've been just enough to make the movers and shakers in the front office and on the coaching staff to stop and think a little bit longer," Layten Praytor writes. [Grier pushing for No. 2 QB Spot]
- While most of the key players find themselves on the sideline for the final preseason games, there were plenty of other young players fighting for roster spots. After the Cowboys' win over Seattle, columnist Nick Eatman listed five players that probably earned a spot on the 53-man roster after Friday's game.
Saturday:
- Mickey Spagnola made his case for Tyler Smith to fill the hole created by the news of Tyron Smith injury that will sideline him for several months. "Sometimes the best laid plans get shuttered. Sort of like saving for the future and then one 100-degree laced summer causes the purchase of all three air conditioning units at the house," Spagnola opines. [Spagnola: The Future Is Now At Left Tackle]