Catch-Up: Check Out Top Headlines From OTA Week

May 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

  • Last season's offense never really had a chance to show us its potential. Hek'ma Harrison, Rob Phillips, Kyle Youmans, and Isaiah Stanback discuss what should be in store for Kellen Moore's side of the ball [Watch Talkin' Cowboys discuss offensive expectations]
  • Will Tank's sack totals go up under Dan Quinn? Do the Cowboys have too many receivers? Nick Eatman and Jonny Auping try to answer these questions [Read all of Monday's mailbag]

Tuesday

  • Dalton Shultz took advantage of his opportunities last season when Blake Jarwin was out. Now Jarwin's out, but Shultz's confidence is still sky high. [Watch Dalton Schultz discuss OTA's, Dak, and the tight end room]
  • Jaylon Smith switched jersey numbers to the one worn by former Cowboys Tony Romo. "2021 is a new look for Smith, and for the entire linebacker room," Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on Smith's jersey switch and the linebacker additions]
  • Perhaps the most notable sight of OTAs this week was Dak Prescott with a helmet on, taking part in practice. "This week's OTAs were the first time that the team was on the field together, but it was also a symbolic moment for the status of the quarterback who Dallas invested their future in this offseason," Jonny Auping writes. [Auping on Prescott being a "full-go"]

Wednesday

Thursday

  • Some "experts" are predicting the Cowboys finish third in the NFC East. Nate Newton and Isaiah Stanback aren't feeling that prediction [Watch Hangin' With the Boys talk NFC East rankings]
  • Last season was chaotic for the quarterback position, but Garrett Gilbert is ready to east into his role as backup in 2021. "There's no denying the pressure of the situation," writes David Helman. "Gilbert currently leads the trio of quarterbacks playing behind Prescott." [Helman on the Gilbert and the backup QB situation]
  • NFL analyst Bucky Brooks says you shouldn't overlook the hiring of Ben McAddo. "The Cowboys' decision to bring in McAdoo as a consultant will not only give Mike McCarthy an extra set of eyes on the offense but he could add some creativity to the game planning process," Brooks writes [Read all of this week's 5 Bucks]

Friday

