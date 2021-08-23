Catch-Up: New Kicker, New Doc & Dress Rehearsals

Training camp and the preseason can feel like the busiest time in the NFL calendar, with news and storylines, from position battles and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each Monday, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the weekend that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Thursday
- A theme of training camp has been monitoring, treating, and hoping against injuries, but with a shoulder strain keeping Dak Prescott out of the entire preseason, Barry Church and Danny McCray talk about their concern level [Watch Player's Lounge discuss injury concerns]
- What does it mean that the Cowboys brought in a new kicker? [Nick Eatman on the team's newest kicker Lirim, Hajrullahu]
Friday
- Talkin' Cowboys welcome a legendary safety to talk about "A Path To Safety," the new Deep Blue documentary [Watch Darren Woodson on Talkin' Cowboys]
- Amari Cooper may seem one way on the outside, but that doesn't reflect who he is. "From the first time I got the chance to talk to Cooper, I've found him extremely relatable," David Helman writes. [Helman on the perception and the reality of Cooper]
Saturday
- Jerry Jones joined the Countdown to Kickoff to let fans know that the team will be ready for their season opener September 9 [Watch Jerry Jones explain that there's "no reason to push it"]
- When the finals seconds ticked off for another preseason loss, Cowboys fans wondered what exactly we've learned. "Lots of things we still don't know and it doesn't seem like we will," Nick Eatman writes. "Because like it or not, the season is right around the corner, less than three weeks away." [Eatman on what we don't know after three games]
- Fans have been clamoring to see more Tony Pollard highlights this season, and Saturday's game might have been a preview [Watch Pollard take a screen pass into the endzone]
- Now, listen to Pollard talk about how that play came to be [Watch Pollard speak about his playmaking against Houston]
Sunday
- We might have thought we knew how the backup quarterback was looking, until Saturday night. "It's final impression time for Gilbert, Rush and DiNucci, who are not only competing against each other but outside the roster, too," Rob Phillips writes [Phillips on the big week ahead for the backup QB competition]
- What is Leighton Vander Esch's role in the various linebacker rotations? [Watch Vander Esch talk after facing the Texans]
- Didn't get a chance to see Saturday's preseason matchup with the Texans? DallasCowboys.com has you covered [Watch all the highlights of Texans vs. Cowboys]
Monday
- Darren Woodson's life, like his career with the Dallas Cowboys, was defined by loyalty and perseverance [Watch Deep Blue's enlightening new documentary "A Path To Safety" about legendary safety Darren Woodson]
- Something very good for the Cowboys took place at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, but it wasn't during their matchup with the Texans [Mickey Spagnola on the best thing to take place on Saturday]
- What did Micah Parsons think of the chances he had against Houston? [Watch Parsons talk about his performance on Saturday]
- Amari Cooper had barely practiced prior to last Saturday's game. "Cooper said he wasn't worried about sitting out too long between meaningful games, but he said the actual playing time should prepare him for the season opener against the world champs," Nick Eatman writes [Eatman on why Amari Cooper felt the "need" for game reps]