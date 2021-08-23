Cowboys Catch-Up

Catch-Up: New Kicker, New Doc & Dress Rehearsals

Aug 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Catch-Up-New-Kicker,-New-Doc-&-Dress-Rehearsals-hero

Training camp and the preseason can feel like the busiest time in the NFL calendar, with news and storylines, from position battles and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each Monday, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the weekend that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

Related Content

news

Catch-Up: Game Highlights & Camp Shifts Home

Here are some of the top headlines from the last week, including the Cowboys ending camp in California and coming back to Dallas, but not before a game in Arizona that produced some interesting twists.
news

Catch-Up: Headline Recap From CeeDee to Dak

It was a busy week from training camp in Oxnard. Check out the latest headlines, ranging from Dak's injury to the constant highlight plays coming from No. 88.
news

Catch-Up: Mini-Camp Notes & QB Health

Check out the biggest headlines of the week as the Cowboys conducted a mandatory minicamp, the final practice sessions before heading off to camp.
news

Catch-Up: Top Headlines From OTA Practice Week 

The Cowboys wrapped up an OTA week as they prepare for next week's minicamp. Check out the headlines of the week from features to analysis.
news

Catch-Up: Check Out Top Headlines From OTA Week

Football was back this week as the Cowboys began OTA practices. Check out the big headlines with news and analysis on the players who were on the field and even the ones who weren't.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Analyzing Rookies, Depth Chart

Check out the top headlines of the week, which focused on the rookie camp reaction along with projections how the roster might shake out.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Schedule Release & Minicamp

Check out all the headlines from a busy rookie minicamp at The Star, along with all coverage from the schedule release, including a video you either missed, or simply need to watch again.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Post-Draft Breakdowns Galore

The NFL Draft has come and gone but the analysis sure hasn't stopped. Check out the post-draft content from the week from favorite picks to highly-debated decisions.
news

Catch-Up: Recap Cowboys' Entire Draft Coverage

It was easy to miss a headline or two, considering the Cowboys picked 11 players over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories from Thursday to Sunday.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Backup QBs and Corner Debates

Get all of the top headlines from this week as the Cowboys close in on the NFL Draft, with videos, articles and of course, debated analysis on the No. 10 overall pick and more.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Prospects and Defense Debates

Catching up on the biggest Cowboys news and analysis of the week, from Aldon Smith's free agent departure to our staff's favorite under-the-radar draft prospects.
Advertising