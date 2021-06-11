Catch-Up: Mini-Camp Notes & QB Health

Cowboys Catch-Up

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

  • The Cowboys don't have to wait until September for competition. There will be plenty of competition within the roster before then, according to Kyle Youmans, Hek'ma Harrison, Rob Phillips, and Isaiah Stanback [Watch Talkin' Cowboys talk battles over starting jobs]
  • Mike McCarthy believes that CeeDee Lamb is a prime candidate for a second-year jump. "Perhaps the most intriguing notion about McCarthy's expectation for Lamb's sophomore jump is that the young receiver was far ahead of where most rookie receivers are in their rookie seasons," Jonny Auping writes. [Auping on CeeDee's big second-year jump]
  • Michael Gallup's name keeps coming up in potential trade rumors. "Gallup made it quite clear that he'd love for his future to lie with the Cowboys," David Helman writes. "Only time will tell if that comes to pass." [Helman on Gallup's future]

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

  • Things go quiet for a bit until training camp, but there are big things on the horizon. Dave and Kelsey discuss what's next for the Cowboys and what's next for their show [Watch The Star at Night talk about the future]
  • Is the break between minicamp and training camp too long? Will Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz or Leighton Vander Esch receive the franchise tag next offseason? Nick Eatman and Rob Phillips try to answer these questions [Read all of Friday's mailbag]

