Catch-Up: Mini-Camp Notes & QB Health

Monday
- The Cowboys don't have to wait until September for competition. There will be plenty of competition within the roster before then, according to Kyle Youmans, Hek'ma Harrison, Rob Phillips, and Isaiah Stanback [Watch Talkin' Cowboys talk battles over starting jobs]
- Mike McCarthy believes that CeeDee Lamb is a prime candidate for a second-year jump. "Perhaps the most intriguing notion about McCarthy's expectation for Lamb's sophomore jump is that the young receiver was far ahead of where most rookie receivers are in their rookie seasons," Jonny Auping writes. [Auping on CeeDee's big second-year jump]
- Michael Gallup's name keeps coming up in potential trade rumors. "Gallup made it quite clear that he'd love for his future to lie with the Cowboys," David Helman writes. "Only time will tell if that comes to pass." [Helman on Gallup's future]
Tuesday
- Dani Sureck and Mickey Spagnola were taking notes during minicamp, and they decided to highlight the cornerback position to break down what they saw [Watch Mick Shots get into how the defense is looking]
- Randy Gregory just participated in his first full offseason program since his rookie season in 2015. "Plenty of Cowboys fans want to see Gregory in the starting lineup in Week 1, and the defensive end has all the confidence that he's ever had," Jonny Auping writes [Auping on why Gregory is eager to put his past behind him]
Wednesday
- It's the final show of the offseason, and Derek Eagleton, Nick Eatman, Dave Helman, and Ambar Garcia get into what we know about the team before training camp [Watch the final Cowboys Break of the offseason]
- Micah Parsons officially put pen to paper on Wednesday and signed his contract [Rob Phillips on the signing of the first round pick]
- Dak Prescott's back on the field after his terrible ankle injury last season. He's not just feeling healthy, he says he has "buried the injury." [Jonny Auping on Dak's claim that his injury can officially go on "the tombstone"]
Thursday
- Dak says he "buried his ankle injury." Amari's ankles kept him out of workouts. Kurt Daniels and Shannon Gross wonder if ankles will hold back the Cowboys' season. [Watch Hangin' with the Boys talk about the unknown of injury recovery]
- Nahshon Wright made the most of OTAs and minicamp. "He has consistently made plays on the ball, using his 6-foot-4 frame, long arms and ex-receiver instincts to produce a combination of interceptions and pass deflections," Rob Phillips writes [Phillips on how Wright can carry his momentum into training camp]
- There might not be any shoulder pads at minicamp, but that doesn't mean it wasn't important for certain players. Hek'ma Harrison was watching every second and he knows who stood out [Read Hek'ma's 9 players who helped themselves in OTAs and mincamp]
Friday
- Things go quiet for a bit until training camp, but there are big things on the horizon. Dave and Kelsey discuss what's next for the Cowboys and what's next for their show [Watch The Star at Night talk about the future]
- Is the break between minicamp and training camp too long? Will Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz or Leighton Vander Esch receive the franchise tag next offseason? Nick Eatman and Rob Phillips try to answer these questions [Read all of Friday's mailbag]