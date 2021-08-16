Catch-Up: Game Highlights & Camp Shifts Home

Training camp can feel like the busiest time in the NFL calendar, with news and storylines, from position battles and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each Monday, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the weekend that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Thursday
- Jesse Holley, Hek'ma Harrison, Dani Sureck, and Kurt Daniels did their last show together and they talked about what the past practices mean for future decisions [Watch Hangin' with the Boys talk roster cuts approaching]
- Plenty of fans wanted to see Bradlee Anae on the field last season. "The second-year edge rusher came to Oxnard facing an uphill battle in a crowded defensive line room and has missed crucial practice time due to a nagging injury, Kyle Youmans writes [Read how Anae can make up ground in Battlegrounds]
- After signing with the Cowboys in 2020 and opting out of that season for personal reasons, you might have forgotten about Maurice Canady, but according to Nick Eatman, he's the surprise of training camp [Eatman on the emergence of Canady]
Friday
- The narrow 19-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals hurts, but there were other losses felt in that game [Kurt Daniels explains in his game recap]
- ● Dorance Armstrong made his presence known against the Cardinals [Watch Armstrong engulf Colt McCoy with a sack]
- Reggie Davis isn't the wide receiver everybody was talking about, but he made a huge third quarter catch Friday to make his name known [Watch Reggie Davis' 32-yard catch]
- Worse than any poorly executed play in Friday's game was Neville Gallimore leaving the field with an arm injury [Read about what happened with the young nose tackle]
Saturday
- Drew Pearson might have coined the term "Hail Mary," but his life and career were something of miracles as well [Watch Deep Blue show you the heartbreak, tragedy, and rejection Pearson went through on the way to the Hall of Fame]
- We all can't wait to see Dak, but Gilbert provided his own big-yardage play against Arizona [Watch Gilbert's 34-yard dime to Cedrick Wilson]
- Nick Eatman has watched all three backup quarterbacks during training camp and preseason. "I've seen enough to think Garrett Gilbert can be my No. 2 quarterback – if the decision were mine," Eatman writes [Read about why Eatman says the backup QB debate is over]
Sunday
- Dani Sureck and the Special Edition crew go over what you need to know about last Friday's game and then focus in on the secondary [Watch Special Edition make a case for an improved Cowboys' secondary]
- Keanu Neal looked adjusted to his role at linebacker against Arizona when he ripped the ball from Maxx Williams [Watch Neal force the turnover]
- He might be third on the depth chart, but Rico Dowdle is showing what he can do in preseason so far [Watch Dowdle get the physical first down in Arizona]
- At the last minute, Connor Williams started at center on Friday [Read about how Williams is adjusting to playing center]
Monday
- Couldn't break your Friday night plans for the Cowboys? DallasCowboys.com has you covered [Watch all of Friday's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals]
- The weather was great in for training camp Oxnard, but the Cowboys stopped in Arizona for a preseason game on their way back to Texas, and the symbolic storms arrived [Read Mickey Spagnola on the rude awakening that came to the Cowboys on Friday night]
- The Cowboys got encouraging news from doctors over the weekend [David Helman on the better-than-expected prognosis for Neville Gallimore] and [Nick Eatman on what Dak Prescott's second MRI revealed]