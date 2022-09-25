Catch-Up: Recapping A Week's Worth of Headlines

The Cowboys got their first win of the season over the Bengals in Week 2 thanks in part to a handful of strong performers, including Micah Parsons and Cooper Rush in place of an injured Dak Prescott. There was plenty of reaction and thoughts on the win and the 'Boys matchup with the Giants on Monday Night Football.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- After Sunday's big win over the Bengals, the guys in the Player's Lounge broke down all the things they saw from the 'Boys including Cooper Rush's second career start and game-winning drive. Plus, how much further Rush can keep the team afloat while Dak Prescott works back from his broken thumb. [Player's Lounge: What A RUSH]
Tuesday:
- With Week 2 in the rearview mirror, the Cowboys turned their attention to the 2-0 Giants for their first divisional clash of the season. Both Dallas and New York come off a pair of thrilling wins over the Bengals and Panthers, respectively, and a bevy of storylines to feast on ahead of the game, Layten Praytor went through them all in Big Picture. [Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Giants]
- Noah Brown's 91 yards and first career touchdown along with CeeDee Lamb's bounce back game in Week 2 gave the Cowboys some life at the receiver position. With news of Michael Gallup potentially making his season debut against the Giants and Jalen Tolbert also becoming a factor, the Talkin' Cowboys gang took a look at the sudden depth of the position. [Talkin' Cowboys: Getting Deeper At Receiver?]
- It was another monster game for Micah Parsons against the Bengals, racking up two more sacks to increase his league leading total to four. Owner/GM Jerry Jones talked about Parsons stellar play this season on Tuesday with 105.3 The Fan, and Nick Eatman had Jones' comments on Parsons and more. [Jones: Rare Combo Lets Micah "Do Some Damage"]
Wednesday:
- While Dalton Schultz is continuing to work through a knee sprain that he suffered against the Bengals, the Cowboys could turn to impressive rookies Jake Ferguson or Peyton Hendershot. "As they prepare to travel to MetLife Stadium, the 2022 fourth-round pick and talented undrafted native of Indiana, respectively, might find themselves going from training camp notables to primetime targets for quarterback Cooper Rush," Patrik Walker writes. [Ferguson: Rookie TEs Ready TO 'Show Who We Are']
- Defensively the Cowboys have been as good as one could have hoped for them to be, and while Micah Parsons rightfully soaks up the headlines, Donovan Wilson has quietly filled in nicely for the injured Jayron Kearse. Wilson talked about his role in the defense and more. [Donovan Wilson: Play Off of Each Other]
Thursday:
- Cooper Rush and the Cowboys' offense got the job done against the Bengals, with Noah Brown and CeeDee Lamb having strong games while Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard holding the ground game down. But was it too conservative? The Cowboys Break team discussed whether the offense should be more aggressive against the Giants. [Cowboys Break: Let It Loose?]
- In this week's edition of Science Lab, Patrik Walker dives headfirst into the debate on whether Micah Parsons should be primarily an edge rusher and the drawbacks to limiting him to just one role. "It's becoming quite evident that, much akin to Aaron Donald, it's likely no one has the tools to keep Parsons at bay; and that's in his current capacity as both a linebacker and an edge rusher in varying, unpredictable degrees, so don't minimize the number of ways he can wreck an opponent's game," Walker opines. [Science Lab: Micah Parsons Best When Uncaged]
Friday:
- Owner/GM Jerry Jones made headlines this week when he said that he'd welcome a quarterback competition between Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush. Head coach Mike McCarthy addressed those comments on Friday. Rob Phillips went through the situation here.
- Hangin' With The Boys wrapped up the week on Friday with plenty of things to talk about. From owner/general manager Jerry Jones' remarks on a welcoming a quarterback battle, to what to expect from Michael Gallup's return on Monday, plus game predications. [Hangin' With The Boys: Feeling a Little Irritated]