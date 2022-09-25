Catch-Up: Recapping A Week's Worth of Headlines

The Cowboys got their first win of the season over the Bengals in Week 2 thanks in part to a handful of strong performers, including Micah Parsons and Cooper Rush in place of an injured Dak Prescott. There was plenty of reaction and thoughts on the win and the 'Boys matchup with the Giants on Monday Night Football.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.