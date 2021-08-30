Cowboys Catch-Up: Final Audition & Roster Cuts

Training camp can feel like the busiest time in the NFL calendar, with news and storylines, from position battles and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each Monday, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the weekend that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.