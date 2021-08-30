Cowboys Catch-Up: Final Audition & Roster Cuts

Training camp can feel like the busiest time in the NFL calendar, with news and storylines, from position battles and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each Monday, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the weekend that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Thursday
- Jesse Holley and Nate Newton have both used the preseason to prepare for the real games. But Dak Prescott didn't suit up in a single preseason game [Watch Hangin' with the Boys debate whether Dak will be ready physically and mentally]
- Even if Dak doesn't suit up in a preseason game, however, Kellen Moore says he's still getting ready for the season in practice. "For all the outside hang-wringing, the drama never seemed to permeate inside the building," David Helman writes [Helman on Dak being ready to "Rock & Roll"]
Friday
- Ezekiel Elliott has restructured his deal to free up mores cap space for the Cowboys [Read David Helman on the specifics of Zeke's restructured contract and what it means]
- The linebacker room might be the most interesting at Cowboys' training camp [Watch Jaylon Smith talk about the youth and experience the team has at linebacker]
Saturday
- While everyone's talking about the health of Dak, Jerry Jones hopped on 105.3 the Fan to talk about his predecessor [Jones on Tony Romo's Hall of Fame credentials]
- The newest Deep Blue documentary has been in the works for months, and it's the most access you've ever seen to the war room process for the Cowboys' draft [Watch Deep Blue: War Stories for behind the scenes footage and unbelievable scenes]
Sunday
- You might just see a winless preseason for the Cowboys, but Nick Eatman has some more relevant points to come out of Sunday's game [Don't Forget These 5: Let Eatman tell you what you should really be talking about this week]
- Plenty of players were on the bubble of making the roster coming into Sunday's game [Read about which "bubble" players stood out against the Jaguars and helped their cases]
- Garrett Gilbert is still making his case to be Dak's backup [Watch him find Aaron Parker for a 19-yard touchdown]
- But Ben DiNucci was also given his chance to make plays at quarterback on Sunday [Watch DiNucci pull off the touchdown pass to Johnnie Dixon]
Monday
- Missed the Cowboys final preseason game? DallasCowboys.com has you covered [Watch all the highlights of the Cowboys' matchup with the Jaguars]
- The DallasCowboys.com staff has seen every snap from Oxnard walk-throughs to Sunday's final preseason game. So no one has a better guess of who will be on this team after Tuesday's roster cuts [Read DallasCowboys.com's unofficial projection for the 53-man roster]