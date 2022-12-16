Catch-Up: Roster Additions, Subtractions & More

Coming off the near disaster in Week 14 against the Texans, the Cowboys pulled off the come from behind victory to notch their second consecutive season of 10 wins for the first time since 1996. They also finally brought in a free agent wide receiver to help bolster the offense, and no it wasn't Odell Beckham Jr. (for now at least.) The Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton while also getting ready to welcome back All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith. A lot of moving parts in Dallas this week, these are the highlights of it all.