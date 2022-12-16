Catch-Up: Roster Additions, Subtractions & More

Coming off the near disaster in Week 14 against the Texans, the Cowboys pulled off the come from behind victory to notch their second consecutive season of 10 wins for the first time since 1996. They also finally brought in a free agent wide receiver to help bolster the offense, and no it wasn't Odell Beckham Jr. (for now at least.) The Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton while also getting ready to welcome back All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith. A lot of moving parts in Dallas this week, these are the highlights of it all.
Monday:
- The Cowboys win over the Texans came in dramatic fashion, but it also came at a price with the loss of right tackle Terence Steele for the season with an ACL tear. Defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins will also miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained pectoral/shoulder, but the Cowboys Break team assessed the win - and the losses. [Cowboys Break: Costly Win]
- Head coach Mike McCarthy used the term 'resilient' to characterize his team way back in training camp, and the moniker has fit like a glove given what the Cowboys have overcome this season. While Sunday was just the latest example of that, Mickey Spagnola explained just how true that is and how nothing seems to faze them. [Spagnola: Nothing Ever Seems To Faze This Team]
Tuesday:
- As the Cowboys continue their tour of the AFC South in the latter stages of the season, they're set to take on their third consecutive foe from the division this weekend in the Jaguars. It'll be Dallas' first trip to Jacksonville since 2006 and their first meeting since 2018. With both teams playing well, there are plenty of storylines for each in this week's Big Picture. [Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Jaguars]
Wednesday:
- New Cowboys' receiver T.Y. Hilton spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday since signing with the team on Monday and explained why he chose them over other teams around the league. That, and what he feels he can bring to the Cowboys and how he fits in. [Hilton to 'Make Plays' for Cowboys, Inviting to OBJ]
- With Hilton's addition, the team on Talkin' Cowboys broke down the signing and what it means for the Cowboys and who might be under the most pressure to have the veteran perform down the stretch. [Talkin' Cowboys: Why T.Y.?]
- Speaking at the NFL owners' meetings this week, Cowboys' owner/general manager Jerry Jones said that "this thing could break" when asked about the ballyhooed pursuit of OBJ, leaving open the possibility of the long-awaited addition. [OBJ to Cowboys "Could Break" Sooner Than Later]
Thursday:
- Amidst all of the wide receivers talk in Dallas, the Cowboys are expected to have a potentially even more impactful addition against the Jaguars on Sunday in the form of Tyron Smith. With Mike McCarthy relaying multiple times this week that the offensive line rotation would be assessed during practice, the Player's Lounge squad debated who the starting five should be. [Player's Lounge: Who's Your Starting 5?]
- Interceptions are exactly Dak Prescott's thing, because why would they be? The franchise quarterback talked about his recent trend of picks on Thursday and how he continues to address it while keeping his same approach. [Dak: Throwing Picks "Just Can't Happen Anymore"]
- Micah Parsons expounded on his thoughts about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Thursday with the media, while also breakdown the Cowboys clash with the Jags this weekend and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. [Micah Parsons: Football is Complimentary]
Friday:
- As he does every Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy gave his final press conference of the week with all of the last-minute injury updates, as well as how the Cowboys plan to deploy their offensive line options and if T.Y. Hilton will make his debut against the Jaguars. [Mike McCarthy: Final Prep For JAX Injury Updates]