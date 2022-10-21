Cowboys Catch-Up: Return Of The Dak Prescott

The biggest news of the week for the Cowboys was the likely return of quarterback Dak Prescott from his broken thumb that has sidelined him for the last five weeks. Beyond that, there was plenty of analysis from the 'Boys loss to the Eagles and previews for the Lions' arrival in Dallas.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- Head coach Mike McCarthy told the media on Monday that Dak Prescott was expected to be medically cleared early in the week with a return to practice on Wednesday in the plans. Rob Phillips broke down the full plan and comments and what steps Prescott would need to take to play Sunday. [Dak Expected To Be Medically Cleared This Week]
- Mickey Spagnola and the Mick Shots team dug through the aftermath of the Cowboys loss to the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. From what they could have done better, to what the Eagles did, and what happens moving forward. [Mick Shots: Monday Regrets]
Tuesday:
- Owner/GM Jerry Jones had his weekly conversation with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and gave his assessment of where the Cowboys are, namely just how far they've come since Week 1. Jones also spoke about Dak Prescott's return and the different looking Cowboys team he'll be coming back into. [Jones: Dak Will Be Surrounded By "A Better Team"]
- Who stands to potentially gain the most from the return of Dak Prescott to the Cowboys' starting lineup? Is it CeeDee Lamb or Michael Gallup? Maybe it's rookie tight end Jake Ferguson or heck even the defense? This is what Cowboys Break had to say about it: [Cowboys Break: Who Benefits the Most?]
Wednesday:
- Wednesday was a bittersweet day for the crew on Talkin' Cowboys. Aside from beginning the preview for the Cowboys showdown with the Lions, the gang said goodbye to staff writer Rob Phillips in his final show as he departs the DallasCowboys.com staff. [Talkin' Cowboys: Thank You Rob Phillips!]
- Wide receiver James Washington is continuing to work his way back from the fractured foot he suffered way back in training camp, but he could be getting closer to making a debut. "If things continue to progress on schedule for Washington, as they have to this point, he'll join CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown as a target for the two-time Pro Bowler in what will be the most pivotal part of the season," Patrik Walker writes. [Cowboys' Washington 'Feels Great', Nearing Return]
Thursday:
- Dak Prescott was pretty direct in his answer when asked if he would play on Sunday against the Lions, saying "I am" before jokingly saying "At least I think I am." With all the signs pointing to a Prescott start, Layten Praytor highlighted how much the Cowboys have changed since Prescott's last time on the field, and what he's learned since. [Dak's Return Will Aid Cowboys' Growth]
- After having issues slowing down the Eagles' running attack in Week 6, Isiah Stanback and Kyle Youmans took to the Film Room to find avenues for the Cowboys to contain the Lions' running game. With the potential return of D'Andre Swift alongside Jamaal Williams, Dallas will need to neutralize them for a chance to win. [Improving Before Hosting Detroit?]
Friday:
- Though the record might not reflect it, the Lions have boasted one of the best offenses in the NFL this season by averaging 28 points a game. And while the defense has struggled mightily, there is still a player or two that Cowboys' fans should be on the lookout for. Bucky Brooks identifies the top seven players for the Lions in Blue Chips. [Blue Chips: Identifying Detroit's Top Seven Players]
- In his final press conference of the week, head coach Mike McCarthy gave his final thoughts on the Cowboys' preparation for the Lions on Sunday and some last-minute injury updates for guys like Dak Prescott and a setback for rookie Matt Waletzko. [Mike McCarthy: Final Prep For DET; Injury Updates]