Cowboys Catch-Up: Unbeaten Rival Awaits

It's Week 6 in the NFL and last week's win over the Rams is firmly in the rearview mirror for the Cowboys as they turn their attention to the undefeated Eagles. It's sounds like Cooper Rush will be under center again as Dak Prescott begins the process of returning from thumb surgery. The 'Boys defense is great, but the Eagles aren't unbeaten for no reason. Here is what you might have missed this week.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- It was a Victory Monday for the fourth consecutive week for the Cowboys following their gritty win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams, and they have the outstanding play of their defense to thank for it. Talkin' Cowboys broke it down and the historic pace they're on. [Talkin' Cowboys: Defense Delivers Again!]
- Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from surgery following his broken thumb he suffered way back in Week 1, and owner/GM Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on his weekly radio hit that the only concern moving forward is Prescott's ability to grip a football. Nick Eatman had that and the rest of Jones' comments from Monday. [Can Dak Zip The Ball? Cowboys Ready To Find Out]
Tuesday:
- This week's edition of Big Picture was a big one as the Cowboys head to Philadelphia to take on their undefeated rival in the Eagles. From all the injury updates on Dak and Micah Parsons, as well as all the key trends for the offense, to everything to you need to know about the Eagles hot start. [Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles]
- The big topic on Tuesday's installment of the Player's Lounge was the group's debate on the best way to neutralize Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has naturally been one of the driving forces behind Philly's strong season. [Player's Lounge: Defending Jalen Hurts]
Wednesday:
- Maybe its driving a point home a little too much, but it's really difficult not the praise the Cowboys' defense this season and they job they have done. After all they have only allowed a single touchdown in each of their five games this season. Rob Phillips looked at what has made the defense just so dominant in 3 & Out. [3 & Out: Deeper Dive Into The Defense's Dominance]
- When the Cowboys signed veteran tackle Jason Peters back in September to help fill out the offensive line depth, not many anticipated that the 40-year-old would start. While he has played in limited action, Peters has more than justified why the Cowboys brought him in with his work off the field as well. Praytor: Jason Peters Proving His Value On & Off The Field]
Thursday:
- The Cowboys have their defensive stars, no questions. Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DeMarcus Lawrence are all the faces you know and love. But it's not just those guys that have elevated Dallas to a different level defensively in 2022. Patrik Walker highlighted the details and players behind the elite play and what Dan Quinn's role has as well been in this week's Science Lab. [Science Lab: Cowboys Defense is War Daddy Central]
- But on the flip side of Sunday's matchup is an Eagles' defense that is pretty darn good too. From a fierce defensive line littered with veterans, to a feisty secondary with strong corner play, Philly's defense is not to be overshadowed by the offense. Cowboys Break went through it all on Thursday. [Cowboys Break: Eagles Have D, Too]
Friday:
- Bucky Brooks closed out the week with the Keys to Victory for each the Cowboys and the Eagles as they both look to extend winning streaks. For the Cowboys it's all about continuing to play complimentary football offensively and contain Jalen Hurts. If Hurts and Philly can get out to a quick start and stop the Dallas run game, then they should be in good shape. [Key to Victory: Keeping Jalen Hurts In The Pocket]
- Talkin' Cowboys final show of the week had them run through all of their key matchups to watch in the battle for first place in the NFC East. All of that and their picks to round out a fun week of shows. [Talkin' Cowboys: Five Straight In Philly?]