Catch-Up: Prepping For 'Win Or Go Home'

We'll keep it simple for this week's edition of Cowboys Catch-Up - it's the playoffs. By their own accounts this week, the Cowboys 12-5 regular season is now behind them with the only thing presently on their mind being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this upcoming Monday night in the NFL Wild Card Weekend.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- Before the talk of playoffs started this week, the Cowboys' rough loss to the Commanders had to be assessed by the Talkin' Cowboys crew. From what went wrong and who bears the brunt of the responsibility, to what impact it could have for the playoffs, the guys talked through it all. [Talkin' Cowboys: Frustrating Finale]
- The Cowboys had been without a couple of key contributors down the stretch of the regular season, but it appears three of them are going to be back in the fold for the Bucs. Leighton Vander Esch and Johnathan Hankins as well as Tyler Biadasz could all likely play come Monday. [Key Players On Track to Return for 'Boys vs. Brady]
Tuesday:
- Kicking off the playoff breakdown, the Cowboys Break team began their analysis of the Cowboys' matchup with the Buccaneers. While Tom Brady and his 7-0 record all-time against the Cowboys looms in the background, the crew pondered if Brady was the No. 1 threat to be concerned about. [Cowboys Break: The Buc Starts Where?]
- If there was any question about whether or not head coach Mike McCarthy's job could be on the line depending on the outcome of the game against the Buccaneers, owner/general manager Jerry Jones quickly put that to bed on Tuesday. [Jones Says McCarthy's Job Status Not in Question]
Wednesday:
- This talking point has been discussed plenty this week - the Cowboys haven't won a road playoff game in 30 years. The good news, however, is that this current roster has been blended with veteran experience and young guys getting their first taste of the playoffs. The question is, will it pay dividends? [Playoff Experience or Youth? Cowboys Have Both]
- Though the Cowboys' cornerback situation has been somewhat in a state of flux for most of the season given all of the injuries, the one constant has been Trevon Diggs. On Wednesday the All-Pro corner talked about getting ready for his second career playoff game and facing Tom Brady. [Trevon Diggs: Ready, Hungry and Prepared]
Thursday:
- You want a deep dive on the Cowboys' matchup with the Buccaneers, but with a little bit of flare? Then this week's edition of Science Lab is for you. "What needs to happen for the Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend is far more predicated upon their ability to defeat the person in the mirror than the guy lined up in front of them…" Patrik Walker writes. [Science Lab: Poetic Justice For Cowboys in Tampa?]
- Talking about the Cowboys' cornerbacks, the recently signed Xaiver Rhodes talked to the media for the first time on Thursday since joining the team, and made it be known that he is ready to contribute even though that join is up to the coaches. Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that Rhodes could play against Tampa and if that's the case, the savvy veteran will be ready to answer the bell. [Rhodes Ready to Contribute for Cowboys in Playoffs]
- How will the Cowboys attack the Bucs' offense and Tom Brady? While it hasn't been the typical production that they've put up since Brady's arrival, this is still the playoffs, and the seven-time Super Bowl champ can't be counted out. So, who steps up? Hangin' with the Boys discussed. [Hangin' with the Boys: The "Him" Moment]
Friday:
- After being named to the Second-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press on Friday, CeeDee Lamb shared the emotions he felt when he got the news, but also understood that there are more pressing things ahead with the playoffs now here. [Lamb on Playoff Mindset: 'Everything is Motivation']
- The Cowboys' recent playoff history, coupled with Dak Prescott's recent struggles for the latter part of the regular season has created quite a bit of buzz this week. But, the noise is nothing new for Prescott and his team as they look for a chance to respond. [Dak Thankful For An 'Opportunity to Respond']
- The boys from the Player's Lounge get you set with all the last minute notes and thoughts before Monday night, along with their picks and who they think could be the MVP of the matchup. [Player's Lounge: Wild Card Predictions]
Saturday:
- Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is confident not only with the health of his team, with three key players coming back for this game, but the week of practice has him telling the media "We're ready to go" as the team gets ready to leave for Tampa. [Cowboys Mostly Healthy vs. TB: 'We're Ready to Go']
- It always starts with Tom Brady when assessing the talent of the Bucs. But it doesn't end there. Bucky Brooks analyzes the "Blue Chip" players on their roster, which includes arguably on the best linebacker duos in the NFL. [Blue Chips: Bucs' Talent Doesn't End With Brady]