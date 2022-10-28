Cowboys Catch-Up: New Faces & Key Injuries

With a bye week just around the corner for the Cowboys, there was no time to waste during their preparations for the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys beefed up their already vaunted defensive front by striking a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders by acquiring Jonathan Hankins to help the run defense, while Ezekiel Elliott missed practice all week with a knee sprain.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- The ladies on Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk assessed the Cowboys' win over the Lions on Sunday and what they saw out of Dak Prescott in his return from injury. That and who they think deserved their game ball from the big victory in Week 7. [Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk: Win Is A Win]
- The announcement of Jourdan Lewis' season ending foot injury that he sustained against the Lions served as a crushing blow to the Cowboys on Monday. Fortunately for the Cowboys they have plenty of intriguing options at the cornerback spot to fill in for Lewis. Patrik Walker broke down head coach Mike McCarthy's thoughts on what Dallas will do going forward. [Bland to Headline CB Battle After Lewis' Injury]
Tuesday:
- Want to see all the things that happen on the sidelines during the game that you can't see? Catch up on all the things that went down from the Cowboys' win over the Lions from all the reactions to big plays and conversations with Sounds From The Sidelines. [Sounds From The Sidelines: Week 7 vs DET]
- From the Cowboys' outstanding defensive attack, offensive adjustments, and injury updates, to the Bears furious rushing attack and key players, Layten Praytor lays out the five biggest storylines for each team ahead of their Week 8 clash in Big Picture. [Big Picture: 5 Storylines For Bears & Cowboys]
Wednesday:
- With Ezekiel Elliott battling a knee sprain following a hit he took against the Lions, he subsequently missed both practices this week and admitted Wednesday he didn't know if he would play against the Bears. If he can't go, it'll be Tony Pollard and his "next guy up" mentality on Sunday. [Pollard Ready To Be 'Next Guy Up']
- The Cowboys made a splash ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring Jonathan Hankins from the Raiders on Tuesday. On Wednesday he spoke to the media for the first time about his excitement to be a part of the Cowboys and his expectations on if he will be able to play against the Bears. [Jonathan Hankins: I'm Excited]
Thursday:
- We know the Cowboys have done a tremendous job in building their team through the draft and hitting on their picks. But just how well have they done? Patrik Walker dives into this year's rookie class and Dallas' incredible recent draft success in this week's Science Lab. [Science Lab: Cowboys 2022 Draft Haul is Different]
- Cowboys' radio play-by-play legend Brad Sham joined Mick Shots on the 20th anniversary of Emmitt Smith's breaking of the all-time rushing record to relive his thoughts of the play and his call. [CowBites: Emmitt's Record From Behind The Mic]
Friday:
- Head coach Mike McCarthy gave a final injury update of the week ahead of the Cowboys' game against the Bears on Sunday, namely the status of Ezekiel Elliott and his knee injury. Despite missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, McCarthy said if Elliott practices on Saturday there is a chance he could play. [Zeke 'Making Progress', But Chance He Sits vs. CHI]
- Talkin' Cowboys wrapped up the week on Friday with a final preview for Bears/Cowboys and how Dallas will need to slow the Chicago rushing attack in order to pull out a win ahead of the bye. [Talkin' Cowboys: Attack the Bears]