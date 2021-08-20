CeeDee & Williams Videos Earn Lone Star Emmys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys Media Team took home two more Lone Star Emmy awards this week.
Separate video pieces on CeeDee Lamb and Connor Williams were both recognized by the Lone Star Chapter Emmy Chapter.
In 2020, CeeDee Lamb was the feature of a three-part series, presented by Sleep Number. The video focused on the importance of rest and recovery for star athletes such as Lamb, who took us behind the scenes from his pre-draft preparation all the way through his first training camp.
Produced and edited by the team of Drew Ferguson, Thomas Hayden and Connor McMahon, this feature won an Emmy in the "Branded Content" category.
In the "Documentary" category, the Cowboys had all three of the nominations. But the winner went to “Pushing Back: From Bullied Past to NFL Dreams,” a detailed story on Connor Williams.
The piece was produced, written and edited by Ambar Garcia, who won her fourth EMMY since joining the Cowboys media team in 2015. Others who contributed to the documentary were Derek Eagleton, Kaden Gates and Alex Lilley.
Since the Deep Blue series began in 2015, the Cowboys Media Team has had 11 Emmy nominations with two victories.
This month, Deep Blue continues with another season, with in-depth features on Drew Pearson, Darren Woodson, Draft Day stories and Jesse Holley.