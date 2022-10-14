Cowboys-Eagles: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, Texas — Not many people would have envisioned, ahead of September, that the coming matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 would have so much on the line so early in the 2022 season; and there's no shortage of reasons as to why you'll want to watch and listen in when they clash in prime time.

Jalen Hurts is leading the best rushing offense in the NFL that also boasts playmakers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, but they're going up against arguably the best defense in the entire league when Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence walk onto the field in Philadelphia.

The Philly defense is no slouch itself, however, with a dominant front seven who might have to go through a longtime friend in Jason Peters to get to quarterback Cooper Rush - Peters having a chance to return from injury to square off against his former longtime team for the first time in his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Storylines are raining from the sky this week as the Cowboys (4-1) try to give the Eagles (5-0) their first loss of the season, and possibly climb into a share of the division lead in the process; and here's everything you need to know to not miss a second of the action on Sunday.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: NBC 5 DFW (Local), NBC Sports (National)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW::

TV: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

