Cowboys-Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

OXNARD, Calif. — Are you ready for the first look at Dallas Cowboys football in 2023? It's now arrived, even if it's simply in a preseason capacity, because it's the first official game played by the Cowboys since January.

I'm willing to bet there's still a pinch of salt in this matchup between the Cowboys and the Jaguars, considering the latter engineered a comeback victory against the Cowboys in overtime last season to send the latter out of Jacksonville with a serious black eye.

You won't see Trevor Lawrence or Dak Prescott suit up for this rematch in Dallas, but you can bet there's still added motivation for the Cowboys defense to try and make it a long day for C.J Beathard and Nathan Rourke, and that includes the likely first showing of rookie first-round pick Mazi Smith.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Saturday, Aug 12

Time: 5 pm ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

The fact the defense will potentially get to match up against Calvin Ridley in his return to football (he'll probably play to knock off rust ahead of September) makes for an intriguing matchup against a young group of cornerbacks vying for footing behind Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis.

I'd also keep my eye on Eric Scott here, as an additional example of who to watch.

Offensively, you'll see Cooper Rush and Will Grier battle for positive headlines with Jalen Tolbert taking center stage in the ongoing war for WR4, and taking the also-young Jaguars defense to task would go a long way in helping make his case — the same being true for the young stable of running backs that will not feature any playing time from an injured Ronald Jones.

It's time for some NFL football, folks.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: KTVT CBS 11 (Local), TELEXITOS (Spanish), TELEVISA (Spanish)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Kyle Youmans, Isaiah Stanback, Hailey Sutton (sideline)

Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Ambar Garcia (sideline)

