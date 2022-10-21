Cowboys-Lions: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, Texas –*It's no secret the Detroit Lions are desperately seeking a win after starting the 2022 season with a 1-4 record. They've also had an extra week to prepare for the Dallas Cowboys, by virtue of a bye, and you can expect some new looks to come out of that planning, possibly including unscouted looks for Dak Prescott in his return to the field.

For the Cowboys, it's all about making sure they take the Lions seriously and not fall prey to the fact Detroit has - statistically - the worst defense in the NFL. With Prescott preparing to play for the first time since fracturing his thumb in Week 1, it's all about "timing and rhythm" now between the two-time Pro Bowler and his offense, as head coach Mike McCarthy noted, but the Cowboys defense might have their hands full as well.

Granted, the Lions were shut out two weeks ago by the New England Patriots but, prior to that contest, they were the highest-scoring offense in the league behind Jared Goff and their rushing attack; and that means they're capable of testing even the most elite defensive units (such as the one in Dallas).

The Lions have proven themselves a scrappy bunch, but the Cowboys can't afford to lose two straight in the NFC, so tune in to see who wants it more on Sunday.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Time: Noon CT

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: CBS 11 DFW (Local), CBS (National)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW::

TV: Tony Romo, Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson

Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava

There are still limited tickets available to attend the game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

