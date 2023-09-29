Cowboys-Patriots: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The mantra for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 was all about resiliency, and they displayed it regularly by not suffering a two-game losing streak a single time last season. As they work to seize everything one year later — "Carpe Omnia" being the edict in 2023 — they've now been hit with their first real test after suffering a messy loss to the Arizona Cardinals; and here comes Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Belichick is not only coming to Dallas to try and climb back to a .500 record on the young season, but he’s bringing Ezekiel Elliott (and Will Grier) with him to help his cause.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Sunday, Oct. 1 Time : 4:25 pm ET

: 4:25 pm ET Location: AT&TStadium (Arlington, TX)

Micah Parsons and the entire Cowboys defense is hellbent on bouncing back from what they allowed the Cardinals to do on the ground, and Dan Quinn hasn't been a happy camper either this week. They'll be tasked with trying to keep a cap on the arm of Mac Jones but, especially, Elliott and Rhamondre Stevenson.

For the Dallas offense, question marks surrounding the health of Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz and Zack Martin loom large for a second consecutive week, but Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott are looking to finally find top gear in the "Texas Coast" offense — regardless of adversity.

This could be the best game you'll see all week, so tune in for the fireworks.

