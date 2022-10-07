Cowboys-Rams: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

It's a pivotal NFC battle between a Cowboys team performing above expectation and a Rams team moving in the opposite direction - for now

FRISCO, Texas - It's the tale of two teams moving in different directions at the moment, and that sets the stage for what should be one of the best matchups of the week when the Dallas Cowboys return to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

With Dak Prescott having yet to practice as he continues to recover from a fractured thumb, it remains the Cooper Rush show for the Cowboys, and the first mission for his new-look offensive line is to do their best to slow down the best player in football: Aaron Donald.

Doing so will be paramount to Dallas standing a fighter's chance at leaving LA with a win, particularly knowing the Rams are desperately trying to avoid falling below the .500 mark - a position head coach Sean McVay is not accustomed to being in. But, speaking of offensive lines, the one in front of Matthew Stafford has been unable to keep him upright, and they have a massive depth issue as they face off against arguably the best pass rush in the entire NFL.

From Micah Parsons to Aaron Donald, from Trevon Diggs to Jalen Ramsey and a whole lot in-between, you'll want to be glued in for this critical NFC fight; and here's all the information you'll need to do exactly that:

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX 4 DFW (Local), FOX Sports (National)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

