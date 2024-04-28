Draft is complete; Where all 8 Cowboys picks fit

FRISCO, Texas – And just like that, the NFL Draft is complete.

The Cowboys entered the weekend with seven picks, but finished up with eight, including four more on Day 3, which wrapped up Saturday evening.

Five of the team's eight selections were linemen, with three on offense and two more on the defensive side.

Not only did they get bigger with lineman, but a linebacker as well.

Overall, it appears the Cowboys have tried to get better at a couple of glaring problem-areas in 2023 – stopping the run and running the ball.

However, if there was a surprise, it's not taking a running back, although the Cowboys have at least drafted player to help with the run blocking.