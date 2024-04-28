 Skip to main content
Draft Central | 2024

Presented by

Draft is complete; Where all 8 Cowboys picks fit

Apr 27, 2024 at 08:15 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

DraftPlayerBouquet_v1 copy

FRISCO, Texas – And just like that, the NFL Draft is complete.

The Cowboys entered the weekend with seven picks, but finished up with eight, including four more on Day 3, which wrapped up Saturday evening.

Five of the team's eight selections were linemen, with three on offense and two more on the defensive side.

Not only did they get bigger with lineman, but a linebacker as well.

Overall, it appears the Cowboys have tried to get better at a couple of glaring problem-areas in 2023 – stopping the run and running the ball.

However, if there was a surprise, it's not taking a running back, although the Cowboys have at least drafted player to help with the run blocking.

Let's look at the eight draft picks and how they will fit into the Cowboys' 2024 plans:

  • **Tyler Guyton (1st round, 29th overall, OT, Oklahoma)** – This pick might have been a surprise to some, but considering they traded down five spots from No. 24, still got a left tackle that should start right away, and picked up a third-round pick, it looks like a great move. Guyton was impressive in his press conference on Friday, and seems like he's ready to get to work and prove he can be a staple on the line for years to come.
  • **Marshawn Kneeland (2nd round, 56th overall, DE, Western Michigan)** – This seems like a Mike Zimmer pick all the way. Kneeland is a gritty, run-stopping player who likes to mix it up on the line. He has 28 career tackles for loss and should add instant toughness to the D-line, that lost four players in free agency, including ends Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler.
  • **Cooper Beebe (3rd round, 73rd overall, G/C, Kansas State)** – There is questions where he might play, but no questions about his toughness and ability to block. Beebe looks like a tough, intense player who thrives on putting defenders on the ground. He'll likely compete at center now but eventually move to guard down the road.
  • **Marist Liufau (3rd round, 87th overall, LB, Notre Dame)** – Another Zimmer-type pick, Liufau is a hard-nosed linebacker who excels against the run and pass. The Cowboys were short on linebackers and there's a chance he could come in and compete for a starting spot this year.
  • **Caelen Carson (5th round, 174th overall pick, CB, Wake Forest)** – After sitting through all of the fourth and most of the fifth without a pick, the Cowboys grabbed Carson, who has elite ball skills. He will compete for playing time at cornerback but also spent four years playing special teams in college.
  • **Ryan Flournoy (6th round, 216th overall pick, WR, SE Missouri State)** – An exciting player because of his athletic ability. There will be questions because of his competition, but he proved he could play at the Senior Bowl. Great hands and playmaking ability, Flournoy should be able to compete for a backup spot at receiver right away.
  • **Nathan Thomas (7th round, 233rd overall pick, OL, Louisiana)** – A massive player who played tackle in college but could move to guard inside. Talent-wise, he's a mid-round pick but the medical concerns because of injuries likely dropped him down. If the Cowboys can get that under control, this could be an intriguing player with his size and versatility.
  • **Justin Rogers (7th round, 244th overall, DT, Auburn)** – The final pick in the draft could address another need at DT. The Cowboys lost Johnathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore to free agency. While the seventh-round isn't a guarantee, Rogers is guaranteed to take up some space with his size. He played in the SEC and held his own. He's a run-stopper and can clog the middle. That's something the Cowboys could use right away.

