Draft Show: Bama-LSU Among 3 Games To Watch

As the temperature drops, and the rivalries heat up in the December portion of the College Football schedule, NFL teams and the DallasCowboys.com Draft Show continue to look at the 2021 class of prospects.

Each week for the rest of the College Football season, the DallasCowboys.com Draft Show will highlight at least three games full of potential draft talent to supplement their weekly podcast episodes. The list will focus on positions of need first before moving on to overall prospects that will be big names come next April.

Here are the games and prospects to watch for the week of December 5th.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 11:00am CT, ESPN

One of the newfound rivalries in the SEC adds a whole new chapter as the top-5 Aggies travel to meet Bo Nix and the scrappy Auburn Tigers. Each of these teams have produced a healthy number of draft prospects over the last couple of seasons and both have had a number one overall pick within the last decade. While the prospects may not be as highly rated as they have been in the past, both of these squads contain late round gems that could make impacts on day two or three of April's draft.

Leon O'Neal Jr., TAMU (Safety) – Stop me if you've heard this before… a Texas A&M safety who is built well for the position, plays with an aggressiveness, and has some foundational flaws that with time can be eliminated to produce a solid NFL player? No, I'm not talking about Donovan Wilson, I'm referring to O'Neal Jr. who carries many of the same traits that Wilson did out of college. A fiery player that plays with tenacity and wreck less abandon that sometimes gets him in trouble, but that's what scouting, and projecting are all about, right?

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 6:30pm CT, ABC

Playing a primetime game at Virginia Tech is not as scary in 2020 as it normally would be any other season. There's no sea of pom-poms, no 70,000-plus jamming out to 'Enter Sandman', but playing against Virginia Tech remains tough for any ACC opponent. The easy summary of this game would talk about the consensus number one pick in Trevor Lawrence and how he is lucky he doesn't have to face 2020 opt-out corner Caleb Farley. Instead, let's focus on two crucial positions of need according to The Draft Show's Dane Brugler and address a pair of corners and offensive tackles that will be in action.

Derion Kendrick, Clemson (Cornerback) – Much like current Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs, Kendrick was recruited to a blue-blood football program to play wide receiver after playing multiple positions in high school. Then, out of necessity transitioned over to the cornerback spot and stuck there after becoming a starter. While he's relatively new to the position, his ball skills are still superb, and he is able to recognize the routes of receivers quickly while staying close in coverage. Tackling and physicality are both a step behind but overall, he has done himself a lot of favors already this season.

Alabama at LSU, 7:00pm CT, CBS

Any time the Crimson Tide and the Tigers face off, no matter if one team is in a down year, it is still much watch television in primetime. It's also a field day for scouts around the nation because of the professional talent showcased. These two powerhouse programs produced a total of 23 NFL draft picks from last year's game, including nine in the first round alone. There are five players on the Cowboys roster who were a part of these schools such as Amari Cooper, La'el Collins, and Trevon Diggs. There's not nearly as much talent in this year's meeting, but a couple prospects stick out as realistic targets for Dallas in the first round and beyond.