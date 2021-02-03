Draft Show: Can The Cowboys Acquire More Picks?

Cowboys Angle: Could Dallas turn their 10 picks into more valuable ones?

It's a debate that will rage on in war rooms around the country every year. Quantity or quality? Is it better to have more picks to hit on the potential players that could be difference makers, or to have lesser picks but at higher points in the draft to take the higher value prospects? For most, the higher percentage of success lies with earlier picks in the draft despite not holding the same number of prospects taken. David Helman agreed with this way of thinking in saying that if the Cowboys were interested in packaging multiple picks together, they should definitely try and move into a better position on day one or two. Last season, the Cowboys made a move on day three with the Philadelphia Eagles to move back into the fourth round and take center Tyler Biadasz, so it's not out of the question. But with a possibility of 10 selections on the docket this season, including a projected four six in the first four rounds, it would be relatively easy to squeeze their way into some better draft capitol.

Greatest Debate: What is the importance and value of a franchise quarterback?

Sticking with the theme of shifting picks around and looking at evaluating the current cap situation and roster, Helman brought up an interesting scenario. Currently, the Miami Dolphins hold the third overall pick, the eighteenth overall pick, and have been openly shopping second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The hypothetical presented that if Miami offered both first round picks along with Tagovailoa for Dak Prescott, would you take it? Thus, giving Dallas three picks in the top 18 to revamp their roster and build around a young quarterback who was the fifth overall selection in 2020. Three of the four panelist said they would take the deal, but only depending on what the contract negotiations look like for Prescott around mid-March.

Under the Radar Player: Washington's Keith Taylor flipped the script on Senior Bowl week

Most of the conversation surrounding a prospect out of the Washington defensive backfield has been centered around Elijah Molden. However, cornerback Keith Taylor made his presence felt down in Mobile as a prospect that already had the length and frame but needed to add to his tape. Broaddus was especially impressed with his one-on-one coverage and his improvement throughout the week, leading to a fantastic showing in the Senior Bowl itself. In a scout's eye, there is still much to be desired in his reading ability and ball skills, but he checks a lot of the boxes that could get a team interested if they need some depth at corner.

Thursday Preview: Should the Cowboys look to a different type of CB prospect?