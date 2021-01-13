Draft Show: Curveball From The New Coordinator?

In order for a decorated coach like Dan Quinn to accept a coaching role with a defense that requires as much overhaul as this one does, there had to be a selling point. After finishing 28th in scoring defense and in the bottom five in yards allowed, the intriguing parts of the defense revolve around the youth moment and potential to fix the front seven. Bucky Brooks discussed how, in the past, Quinn's 'Plan D' program focused on providing extra reps, one-on-one coaching and quicker development for young players under his staff's wing. This, along with the potential position changes for Jaylon Smith and Randy Gregory, showed just a couple of the ways Quinn could overhaul the Dallas defense in a short period of time.

Brooks brought up an interesting point about how the hiring of Dan Quinn on the defensive side of the football could be sending a message for the offensive side as well. His thought process was the Quinn addition should raise the caliber of play from a historically bad defense, to at least a middle-of-the-pack one, putting a large amount of pressure on the offensive side of the ball. If the offense were to be healthy again in 2021, they would be one of the best in the NFL as long as Dak Prescott were behind center. Bryan didn't let Bucky get very far without bringing up a crucial counterpoint that maybe it's because the goals are loftier than expected for Quinn. Instead of settling for a mid-tier defense, Quinn will provide a massive overhaul that would take the defense to a higher level and allow for the team to have success with a new quarterback. Either way, an interesting take on the decision making process around the coaching changes.