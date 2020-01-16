Draft Show Recap: Possibly Switching To A 3-4?

FRISCO, Texas – Draft season rolls on, as The Draft Show aired its second episode of 2020 on Thursday morning.

It's only mid-January, but things are picking up steam. The deadline for under classmen to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft is Friday, while the Senior Bowl kicks into gear next week in Mobile, Ala. That provided plenty of topics for Kyle Youmans, David Helman, Jeff Cavanaugh and Kevin Turner to discuss Thursday.