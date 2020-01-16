Draft Show Recap: Possibly Switching To A 3-4?

FRISCO, Texas – Draft season rolls on, as The Draft Show aired its second episode of 2020 on Thursday morning.
It's only mid-January, but things are picking up steam. The deadline for under classmen to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft is Friday, while the Senior Bowl kicks into gear next week in Mobile, Ala. That provided plenty of topics for Kyle Youmans, David Helman, Jeff Cavanaugh and Kevin Turner to discuss Thursday.
Here are some highlights from the show:
- (06:22) – On the topic of defensive tackle, the conversation turned to Texas A&M's Justin Madubuike, who was mocked to the Cowboys in Dan Brugler's latest mock draft. The guys gave a scouting report on Madubuike and discussed why he might make sense in Dallas.
- (10:40) – The defensive tackle talk shifted the conversation to the Cowboys' new coaching staff, and what their role will be in Mobile next week. That led to a discussion of how the new coaches will influence the draft process and what they might be looking for heading into this transition.
- (16:15) – Get ready for receiver talk. This year's crop of Senior Bowl receivers is absolutely loaded – as is the rest of this receiver class. How might the 2020 group compare to other loaded receiver classes, such as 2014?
- (24:00) – The second segment is for Twitter questions, as always. The first question featured everyone's pet cats, aka current favorite draft prospects.
- (32:00) – The second question was about Day 2 defensive back prospects who have caught early attention, which led to a deeper discussion about this year's safety class.
- (37:20) – The third question was a doozy, as it prompted a discussion about how the Cowboys might handle a transition to a 3-4 defense. There's been no indication they might do so, but it is interesting to think how that decision could affect their draft decisions.
- (45:50) – The entire third segment was focused on the Senior Bowl, as Kevin Turner took the guys through the roster and previewed the names and position groups that are most likely to stand out in Mobile next week.
